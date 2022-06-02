ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Mother calls police on son accused of making threats against school

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago
An Asbury Park man is facing charges after his mother reported him to police for allegedly making threats against a school.

All schools in the district were put into lockdown Thursday morning as a result of the apparent threat.

Police say that the mother of 32-year-old William Bailey called police for a wellness check after he allegedly sent her a message stating that he was going to “shoot up a school, like in Texas” – referring to the recent school shooting in Uvalde that killed 19 students and two teachers.

Bailey was taken into custody and charged with terroristic threats. Police say that he also had an active warrant for his arrest in Plainfield.

Police say Bailey was taken to a hospital for a crisis evaluation because of additional statements and behavior exhibited during this arrested. He remains in custody.

Independent Thought
2d ago

Now THAT is being a good parent! That could not have been easy, but that's exactly what needs to happen so these kids learn consequences for their actions! If I knew either of my kids broke the law I would be doing exactly the same👍🏻

jerseyjenna
2d ago

Let's hope our justice system will do as good of a job as him mother did.. I hate to say it but I won't hold my breath.

Leslie Savercool
2d ago

We need more Mom's like her. Great job teaching her child there are consequences to every action.

