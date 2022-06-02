Police: Mother calls police on son accused of making threats against school

An Asbury Park man is facing charges after his mother reported him to police for allegedly making threats against a school.

All schools in the district were put into lockdown Thursday morning as a result of the apparent threat.

Police say that the mother of 32-year-old William Bailey called police for a wellness check after he allegedly sent her a message stating that he was going to “shoot up a school, like in Texas” – referring to the recent school shooting in Uvalde that killed 19 students and two teachers.

Bailey was taken into custody and charged with terroristic threats. Police say that he also had an active warrant for his arrest in Plainfield.

Police say Bailey was taken to a hospital for a crisis evaluation because of additional statements and behavior exhibited during this arrested. He remains in custody.