MONROE, La. — A Monroe man has been arrested after police say he attacked an employee at a Monroe hospital and threw urine on four others. According to arrest reports for 44-year-old Alex Otis, Otis was a patient at the Ochsner-LSU Health Shreveport – Monroe Medical Center, formerly EA Conway, when he attacked a Behavioral Health Technician. Reports say that Otis hit the technician at least 13 times in the face, head, and neck with his hands. The technician’s injuries were severe enough to require medical attention.

MONROE, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO