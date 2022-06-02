ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Congressman McGovern’s response to baby formula shortage

By Kate Wilkinson
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gua2P_0fydR69j00

(WWLP) – Additional shipments of baby formula will arrive in the United States from the UK and Australia next Thursday. It’s an effort the White House is calling Operation Fly Formula as the country faces a national shortage.

Congressman Jim McGovern said while we need to get that formula back on the shelves, we also need to figure out how this happened in the first place.

Watchdog opens investigation into FDA response to formula recall

“We’re being told that the FDA didn’t have enough people to respond to the crisis that arose when Abbott started to produce formula that was contaminated. The second thing is there seems to be a monopoly on baby formula in the country so if something happens to one company we’re in trouble,” said Congressman McGovern.

McGovern added stockpiles need to be made in the future if there is another crisis. Following a meeting with baby formula manufacturers yesterday, President Biden said it would take a couple more months to get that supply back to normal.

Adding that he wasn’t told about shortage concerns until April, when company executives said they knew in February the closing of the Abbott Nutrition Facility would lead to this lack of supply.

The FDA is in the process of working with Abbott to get the plant back open.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baby Formula#Abbott Nutrition#Politics Federal#The White House
Washington Examiner

There weren’t any baby formula shortages when Trump was president

While speaking before the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers convention in Chicago last week, President Joe Biden went off the rails about shortages from when Donald Trump was in office. Biden claimed that Trump's supporters had forgotten about those times. In reality, it's impossible to forget about them, considering that...
The Independent

Pelosi shifts blame to GOP for formula crisis: ‘They don’t want to spend on babies who are crying for food’

Nancy Pelosi sharply rebuked her Republican rivals on Thursday at her weekly press conference and challenged Republicans to a national debate over the issue of providing funding to address a critical shortage of baby formula.Speaking to reporters, she questioned why Republicans opposed a funding bill passed by the House this week that would provide $28m to address the shortage and give the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) resources to try and prevent future issues in the market.“What's the objection? That we don't want to spend money on babies who are crying for food? Ok, let's have that debate,” she...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
White House
Washington Examiner

First shipments of Operation Fly Formula won’t go to stores, Biden official says

The first shipment of the White House's Operation Fly Formula won't immediately go to store shelves but will instead be delivered to facilities in areas with the most need. The first flight delivered 132 pallets of baby formula to Indianapolis on Sunday, providing enough of the product to feed 9,000 babies and 18,000 toddlers for one week, according to government officials. However, none of that initial shipment will go to stores right away. Instead, it will be distributed to hospitals, doctors' offices, healthcare facilities, and pharmacies in areas where "needs are most acute," a Biden administration official told CNN.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Contentious CNN interview about baby formula derailed as camera collapses on set

A contentious CNN interview ended prematurely when a camera tripod toppled over mid-segment. During a taping of The Lead with Jake Tapper, Mr Tapper was speaking with Brian Deese, the White House director of the National Economic Council. The duo were discussing the ongoing baby formula shortage and the recent shutdown of a plant in Michigan earlier this year after formula produced there allegedly contributed to the deaths of two infants. Mr Tapper pressed Mr Deese on why Joe Biden was only learning of the shortage threat posed by the plant's closing in April, two months after it had...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Biden’s baby formula shortage

“We don't have a food shortage problem,” then-candidate Joe Biden said just months after the COVID pandemic began in May 2020. “We have a leadership problem.”. Now that he is president, however, Biden is singing a different tune. Asked if he should have taken steps to address the nation’s baby formula shortages sooner, Biden replied, "If we had been better mind readers, I guess we could have.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS New York

Baby formula maker Abbott restarting production

Baby formula maker Abbott Nutrition said Saturday that it will restart production at its Michigan plant after meeting requirements from the FDA.The plant shut down in February after FDA inspectors began investigating four bacterial infections in infants who had consumed formula from the plant. As baby formula supplies dried up nationwide and under pressure from the White House, Abbott entered a consent decree with the FDA that laid out the steps needed to resume production at the facility. Abbott said it will start production of EleCare and other specialty and metabolic formulas and the initial product release to consumers...
STURGIS, MI
WWLP

WWLP

22K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy