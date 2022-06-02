ARTree Seeking 4th of July Parade Participants

The city of Santa Clarita is now accepting names of Santa Clarita youth, ages 24 and younger, who lost their lives in traffic-related incidents, to be added to the Youth Grove in Central Park, which is located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road. To be considered for addition to the Youth Grove, youth must have lived in the Santa Clarita Valley or attended a local school.
LANCASTER — The city received the maximum award amount of approximately $2.37 million in round two of the Los Angeles County Innovation grant funds, to be used for new and existing programs to combat homelessness. The grant funds are part of the county’s effort to collaborate with cities to...
PALMDALE — The city is gearing up for a busy summer of road work, resurfacing and maintaining 2.7 million square feet of city streets as part of its ongoing efforts to improve and maintain roads. The City Council, on Wednesday, awarded a $6.9 million contract to Manhole Adjusting, Inc....
Finally, I discovered a church in Santa Clarita that was inspiring, full of passion and humor and made me think outside my comfort zone. After 40+ years at my former church in Santa Clarita, I finally had to part ways because of their drift from being a Bible believing church. I was looking for a fundamental Bible church in Santa Clarita which was a family integrated church as well. I had visited three different churches, but none satisfied my longing for fundamental Christian teachings with frequent references and readings from the Bible.
Join the city of Santa Clarita Tuesday, June 14 at 7:30 p.m. for an evening hike at Central Park while admiring the Supermoon. Experience a relaxing sound bath with crystal singing bowls at the summit with Angelita Weber. This event is geared toward adults and seniors, but families may attend...
Walmart has partnered with the upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion movie to bring a special Dino Domination event to Burbank. The event started Friday, June 3rd and continues to Sunday, June 5th from 12:00-6:00pm in the Burbank Walmart parking lot. Come out and experience dinosaurs like never before with interactive booths, photo ops, and Jurassic Park tribute vehicles.
Just when you think these people can’t go any lower, stories like this surface. Previously, I wrote about a report from Gender LCGB, which runs a Substack reporting on schools in various southern California districts that are infusing progressives ideology on race, gender identity, and sexuality into their K-12 classrooms.
Stevenson Ranch, Los Angeles County, CA: Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Deputies from Newhall responded to a scene at Pico Canyon and Marriott Way in the unincorporated community of Stevenson Ranch for a Black male who was described as a trespassing suspect at the Arco station around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, June 4, 2022.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 10 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 5,051 new cases countywide and 138 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 32,154, county case totals to 2,990,651 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 77,668, with 474 total SCV deaths from COVID-19 since March of 2020.
Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley presents the inaugural Cheri Fleming Shining Star Legacy Award at a luncheon on Sunday, June 12, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Valencia located at 24500 Town Center Drive in Valencia. In addition to the award recognition, a...
There are many fun foods that nearly everyone can agree upon, and the short list includes hamburgers, French fries, pizzas and donuts. On Wednesday afternoon, the first Randy’s Donuts in the San Fernando Valley had its grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony at 3007 North Hollywood Way, a mere stone’s throw from Burbank Airport.
Nordic food, music, dancing - as well as the ancient Viking game of Kubb, are all part of the festivities this Saturday and Sunday at the 45th Scandinavian Festival at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks. The festival director Mindy Miller told KCLU, she’s thrilled the community event is back...
Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2022. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.
Korean BBQ.(Photo by author) The prohibition on home and commercial gas appliances in Los Angeles may leave Asian businesses behind. The Los Angeles County City Council approved a measure last Friday prohibiting the use of most home and commercial gas appliances in order to cut carbon emissions and battle climate change.
On Thursday, June 2, the Los Angeles County Regional Park and Open Space District will be launching two Measure A competitive grant programs and release up to $23 million total in funding opportunities for cities, nonprofit organizations, community-based organizations, and other eligible entities. Whereas the first cycle of Measure A...
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: A child was airlifted to a hospital after a drowning incident in the city of Lancaster on Saturday afternoon. At approximately 3:43… Read more "Child Airlifted to Hospital After Drowning Incident"
Beginning June 4, 2022, residents can once again board Santa Clarita Transit’s Summer Beach Bus to travel to Santa Monica on Saturdays and Sundays. Santa Clarita Transit is excited to bring back the popular service, which allows residents to ride to the beach with ease on one of the City’s comfortable, air-conditioned commuter express buses. The Summer Beach Bus runs through Sunday, September 4.
Members of the union representing roughly 1,300 resident physicians and interns at three Los Angeles County hospitals have voted to approve a strike authorization if contract talks remain stalled, officials announced.
