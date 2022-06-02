ARTree Seeking 4th of July Parade Participants

Finally, I discovered a church in Santa Clarita that was inspiring, full of passion and humor and made me think outside my comfort zone. After 40+ years at my former church in Santa Clarita, I finally had to part ways because of their drift from being a Bible believing church. I was looking for a fundamental Bible church in Santa Clarita which was a family integrated church as well. I had visited three different churches, but none satisfied my longing for fundamental Christian teachings with frequent references and readings from the Bible.

