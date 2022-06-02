ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Rogers State Softball Team Celebrates National Championship Win

By News On 6
news9.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTULSA, Oklahoma - The Rogers State University Hillcats softball team...

www.news9.com

news9.com

Tulsa Master Gardeners Return With Showcase Garden Tour

The Tulsa Master Gardeners are back with the famous Showcase Garden Tour. The tour allows people to explore some of Tulsa's most beautiful backyard gardens. All proceeds fund the Tulsa Master Gardeners' educational and volunteer programs. For more information and to buy tickets, click here.
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Former Bruins Get NCAA Tourney Play

Both former Bartlesville High Bruin baseball stars saw time during Oral Roberts’ first NCAA Tournament game at Texas A&M on Fridy afternoon. Unfortunately the Aggies topped the Golden Eagles 8-3, moving ORU one loss from elimination. Freshman Jakob Hall came on and pitched the final 1.1 innings. He allowed...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
oklahomatoday.com

Derrick Smith Jr. is sharing Oklahoma’s rich heritage from the back of a motorcycle.

Once, they were places of refuge and community for people who had been enslaved in Indian Territory and other parts of the South. After the Civil War, African Americans created more than fifty settlements in what would become the state of Oklahoma. Some of these towns had short lives, while others flourished, providing self-governance and an escape from the discrimination some residents experienced in other communities as well as an atmosphere of racial solidarity.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Lincoln Report

3 Outstanding Small Towns in Oklahoma

Oklahoma is a state full of hidden gems, and nowhere is this more apparent than in its small towns. Whether it's the gorgeous landscapes of the panhandle or the charming historic districts of Tulsa and Oklahoma City, there's a lot to explore in Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Owner of Tulsa barbershop shares his memory of Dr. Preston Phillips

TULSA, Okla. — A local barbershop owner shared a story of his experience with Dr. Preston Phillips’ generosity. Mike Kelly has owned Barber King since he opened the business in 1995. The barbershop can be found near 21st and Memorial, and he told FOX23 his dream of being a business owner couldn’t have been possible without Dr. Phillip’s help.
TULSA, OK
cherokeephoenix.org

Cherokee Nation gathering input for potential north Tulsa project

TULSA – The Cherokee Nation has withdrawn a zoning request for a courthouse in north Tulsa but remains interested in potentially purchasing the property in question, according to the principal chief. In a May 27 statement, Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. announced that after “listening carefully” to concerns of...
TULSA, OK
poncacitynow.com

Tulsa shooting puts focus on waiting periods for gun buyers

SEATTLE (AP) — The mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Tulsa, Oklahoma, are again putting the focus on gun control measures such as waiting periods to buy firearms. Advocates say such measures can provide authorities with time to complete background checks and create a “cooling off” period for people who might pose an imminent danger.
TULSA, OK
Houston Chronicle

Empty clinics, no calls: The fallout of Oklahoma's abortion ban

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Whenever a new patient pulls into the parking lot at the Tulsa Women's Clinic, Tiffany Taylor rushes to flick on the lights. She turns off her indie folk playlist, looks out at the empty waiting room and prepares to deliver a speech she has recited about a dozen times since the Oklahoma legislature passed a bill last month banning abortions from the moment of fertilization.
OKLAHOMA STATE
tulsapeople.com

Hot dog!: A trio of coney hot spots in Tulsa

Coney Island Hot Weiners is a true Tulsa original. Started in 1926 by Christ Economou, Coney Island has been a staple of downtown Tulsa for generations. Not much has changed at the coney shop, including the owners. The Economou family maintains ownership today. Sitting at one of the little school desks eating hot dogs covered with chili in steamed buns — cheese and onions optional — is a rite of passage for kids and a tradition for old timers. It’s something longtime Tulsans can’t imagine home without.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Lifeguard Shortage Forces Tulsa To Modify City Pool Schedule

The City of Tulsa is opening its pools this weekend, but a shortage of lifeguards will mean limited hours. "It's a national shortage, I mean, everyone is just struggling trying to find labor, but lifeguards in particular," said Tulsa Parks Director, Anna America. She said the good news is that...
TULSA, OK

Community Policy