Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi actress Indira Varma says her role in the show was originally going to be the love interest for Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan. While doing an interview, Varma (best known for her role as Ellaria Sand in Game of Thrones). It's becoming more and more public that Obi-Wan actually got some big rewrites from Joby Harold, after production on the series was shut down in 2020. Darth Vader was brought into the mix (and after Obi-Wan Episode 3 it's obvious why), and a story about Obi-Wan having a thing with Varma's Tala was cut.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO