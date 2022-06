Juancho Hernangomez is now a movie star. When the basketball star signed on for a part in Netflix’s basketball flick Hustle, he thought he was doing some sort of cameo—but he had no idea he was taking on the lead role. Like his character Bo Cruz, Hernangomez is also from Spain and moved to the United States to play for the NBA. While the team behind Hustle and Netflix could have easily hired a tall, athletic actor for the role—like Morris Chestnut in 2002’s Like Mike—they tapped a real-life professional athlete whose story was similar to the character instead, making the LeBron James-produced film feel significantly more authentic.

MOVIES ・ 3 HOURS AGO