Clay County, Florida deputies lent an assist to an aviator whose small plane had trouble in the air and was forced to land on Highway 16 west of the town of Penney Farms. A CCSO pickup truck was used to tow the plane off the highway, with Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook saying on Facebook “We are adding ‘emergency plane towing’ to the list of services offered by CCSO!”

CLAY COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO