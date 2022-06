It’s no secret that Andy Cohen has his favorites. The Watch What Happens Live host and Bravo executive is the man who started it all. And with that, comes kinship with those he has seen rise to reality fame with him. But there’s definitely a line between boss and friend. It’s one that Andy recently […] The post Andy Cohen Reveals Which Real Housewives He Is Closest With appeared first on Reality Tea.

CELEBRITIES ・ 26 DAYS AGO