Yakima Valley College celebrates the return of full-time, in-person operations

YAKIMA, Wash. — It’s been a long and difficult road back to in-person classes, but for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic swept the United States in March 2020, Yakima Valley College (YVC) is returning to full-time, in-person operations in Fall 2022.

According to a statement issued by YVC officials, in-person instruction isn’t the only part of college life that’s returning to normal. Student services, academic support and activities are being re-instated at the Yakima and Grandview campuses.

The college is welcoming in-person activities back with the ‘Welcome Back Yaks’ initiative. Fall classes begin on Sept. 19, 2022 with summer registration open as of June 1. Yakima Valley College President Linda Kaminski is elated to welcome back students for full-time instruction.

“While our students and faculty adapted well to the shift to largely online instruction over the past two years, we know that the on-campus experience adds a tremendous amount to our students’ success,” Kaminski said. “YVC has always been extremely successful in being a place where students feel they belong and can find the academic and other support services they need. We look forward to this return to pre-pandemic life and reinvigorating our campus community.”

In preparation for this return, Yakima Valley College is hosting multiple Express Enrollment Days this summer on the Grandview Campus. Here, new students will be able to enroll at school with the help of on-site staff members. If you register at one of these sites, the enrollment fee will be waived.

The following dates were announced by the school’s staff:

June 22 — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Grandview Main (Building #56)

June 29 — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Grandview Main (Building #56)

July 6 — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Grandview Main (Building #56)

More dates will be added in the coming weeks. However, you can click here to learn more about the program. The final day to enroll for classes in Fall 2022 is August 9, 2022.

