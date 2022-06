Mets +1.5 (-130) Urias may have a low ERA this season, but our own Joe Summers pointed out a troubling trend for the Dodgers lefty in his MLB Underdog of the Day story:. “Over Julio Urias' last two home starts, he has a 6.75 ERA and has allowed six home runs,” Summers wrote. “The Dodgers are 1-4 in his last five outings overall and his 4.51 FIP (Fielding Independent Pitching) indicates there may be something wrong with the 25-year-old lefty.”

6 HOURS AGO