KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Kannapolis was among 29 North Carolina governments to earn recognition in the North Carolina City & County Communicators (NC3C) 2022 Excellence in Communications Awards. Kannapolis won a total of five awards in the categories of social media, print and digital technology. This is the 7th consecutive year that the Communications staff for the City has won state honors.

KANNAPOLIS, NC ・ 6 HOURS AGO