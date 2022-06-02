Pasco County Recycling Services

Free drive-thru event on June 10th is open to all county residents. Event to be held at England Brothers Park, 5010 81st Avenue North, Pinellas Park. Free food giveaway is a joint effort between the Pinellas County Commission, St. Pete Free Clinic and community partners.
Hernando County’s Department of Public Works (DPW) has assembled a Traffic Calming Policy. The 13-page policy manual was presented at the regular Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) meeting by DPW Director Scott Herring on May 24, 2022. Commissioners voted unanimously to approve the policy. At the July 27, 2021...
Tampa Bay home sellers don’t have to live near downtown Tampa or St. Petersburg anymore to make big-time bank. Sale prices have exploded in communities that barely qualify as suburbs, such as Odessa, a town of about 8,000 people in Pasco County that’s a 40-minute drive from Tampa.
DeliverHealth, a global provider of technology-enabled solutions for the health care sector, has relocated its HQ operations to Clearwater. The tech firm, established in 2021 in Madison, Wisconsin, announced this week it has opened its new HQ and what it calls its Customer Experience Center inside a 10,000-square-foot building. DeliverHealth...
The former lawmaker made his announcement after Kurt Browning said he will not seek another term. Former Sen. John Legg announced he will run for Pasco County Superintendent of Schools in 2024. “There is nothing more foundational to a child’s success than a great education and there is nothing more...
Written by Linda Bagley Wiggs Google Lakeland Land Development Code 4.11 parking to find this. The city planners are repeating the applicant’s claim that the Lk. Miriam Apartments’ latest design is giving 56 more parking places than required by the Land Development code……BUT they are basing it on the URBAN definition (group homes, elderly)
Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the state's budget on Thursday, but it didn't include hundreds of millions meant for Moffitt Cancer Center's planned project in Pasco County. The 775-acre biotech campus was set to receive $600 million in recurring funding over the next 30 years from Senate Bill 2526, struck down by DeSantis due to fears about budget inflexibility.
Friday morning before the City Commission agenda study at around 8:15 am I took these pictures of on-street parking next to the Mirrorton Apartments downtown. I was told by the Mirrorton sales associate that they have 2 parking places per unit and additional garages for rent for 3BR. They have the same mix of apartments as proposed Lk Miriam Apartments: Studio, 1,2,3, BR and they have 24 townhomes allotted 2 parking places plus a garage. Total units 348.
The budget also funds efforts to extend the Crystal River Airport runway. More than $40 million worth of Citrus County projects were slashed from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ 2022-23 budget, while other projects survived the knife. One that survived is $3 million for the City of Crystal River to complete...
A deceased person has been found this afternoon in a vehicle at the ALDI parking lot on Commercial Way / US 19 and Wendy Ct. According to PIO Michael Terry of the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), the medical Examiner has been notified and the HCSO Forensic unit is on the scene. This is a breaking story and more information will be published as it becomes available.
I am a snowbird in The Villages. Last year there was activity in our area with roofers replacing roofs. A young man was walking around and he said there had been wind damage in our area and wondered if I would like a no obligation evaluation. I agreed and he climbed on the roof. He said he found several loose shingles and it should probably be replaced. I called my insurance company and they sent out an adjuster. A young girl from that company climbed on the roof and said that there were no issues, it looked great, and they would not replace it. That was fine with me as I could also see no damage. A few months later I got a letter from that insurance company based in Tampa stating due to the condition of the roof they would not renew the policy due to expire in May 2022.
TAMPA, Fla. - Guardian Ad Litem – or GALs – is an organization that fights to protect and advocate for children. But one local mother and a Guardian Ad Litem discovered a problem: attention and care to the ones who need it the most. "[I] really wanted to...
An 85-unit affordable senior apartment building has been unanimously approved by St. Pete’s Development Review Commission (DRC). The building will be named Bear Creek Commons and is planned for a 4.66-acre site at 635 64th Street South in west St. Petersburg adjacent to Bear Creek, a 2.7 mile stream that flows to Boca Ciega Bay. The property was previously home to Grace Connection Church.
As hurricane season kicks off, there are big changes this year for Pinellas County residents. Gulfport Mayor Sam Henderson warns that if you're now in a higher risk zone, it's important to make an evacuation plan for your family now. Roughly 93,000 people are in new hurricane evacuation zones. That...
More space for more services to help heal more veterans. Bay Pines VA said that’s what its new outpatient clinic in Clearwater will offer veterans in North Pinellas County. The clinic is built at the site of a former Toys-R-Us store at 26286 US Highway 19 North in Clearwater, across from the Countryside Mall.
