Montgomery County police have charged two drivers with driving under the influence of alcohol and striking county police patrol cars with their vehicles last weekend. Just before 2 a.m. on May 28, two officers were conducting a traffic stop in the area of Montgomery Village Avenue and Brassie Place in Montgomery Village when a person driving a gray Nissan Altima sideswiped both officers’ patrol cars, which were unoccupied at the time, police said in a press release Friday.

MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO