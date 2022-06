Father's Day is just weeks away you may be starting your search for a gift for dad — a wine subscription is a great choice. They're not only a unique gift, they're easy to purchase, convenient to gift, won't break the bank, and better than any gift card you'll give him. Also, let's be honest: Wine is just about the perfect gift for any occasion, especially for Father's Day 2022! If the dads, grandfathers, father figure, and new dads in your life are wine connoisseurs, wine clubs and wine subscription services make a great gift item to show your love and appreciation.

DRINKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO