Elderly dementia patient who was missing for 14 hours located near Church Hill

An elderly Hawkins County man with dementia who had been missing for 14 hours was located thanks to the efforts of multiple rescue agencies after he wandering away from his home near Church Hill.

Shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday the Church Hill Rescue Squad was dispatched to a 83-year-old male patient with dementia who hadn’t been seen since around 4:30 p.m.

Family members said the man, who lives on Jones Road in the Carters Valley community, often takes walks, but they became worried when he didn’t return home after sundown.

The CHRS requested resources to ensure they had all available manpower ready to deploy as quickly as possible.

Within an hour multiple agencies were on-scene and many critical functions and planning functioning under way.

CHRS personnel established Incident Command and requested additional resources along with ground personnel.

The Hawkins County Reacue Squad deployed personnel along with its mobile command post and Chevy Suburban to haul personnel. Hawkins County EMA deployed two personnel along with a side by side and the county Mobile Command Post along with the deployment of Hawkins County 911 personnel to operate the command post.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopter responded and flew aerial search grid patterns with thermal imaging. A drone team that also utilized thermal imaging.

Other agencies that participated in the search included the Carters Valley and Stanley Valley VFDs; Mount Carmel Fire Department; Hawkins County Sheriffs Office; Hawkins County EMS; Kingsport Lifesaving Crew; TEMA District 1 Resources; and Ridgeview Baptist Church.

The man was located around 6:30 a.m. walking along the roadway. He was transported to the Holston Valley Medical Center for evaluation and treatment.