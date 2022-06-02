ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

233 mass shootings have happened so far in 2022: nonprofit

By Caroline Vakil
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q55UB_0fydOVV600
Tweet

At least 233 mass shootings have taken place so far in the United States this year alone, according to data released by a nonprofit, a statistic that comes amid the fallout of several devastating shootings in New York, Texas and Oklahoma in recent weeks.

Data from Gun Violence Archive defines a mass shooting as an event that leaves at least four people killed or wounded, not including the shooter(s). Under that definition, the nonprofit reported that 233 mass shootings have occurred in 2022 so far.

Those figures come against the backdrop of several high-profile shootings that took place on recently in Tulsa, Okla.; Uvalde, Texas; and Buffalo, N.Y.

Four people were killed on Wednesday after a shooter entered a hospital in Tulsa before later taking his own life. Last week, 19 children and two adults died after a gunman entered an elementary school in Uvalde.

And last month, 10 people died and three others were injured following a shooting at a Buffalo supermarket located in a predominantly Black neighborhood.

Between the three-day Memorial Day weekend — including Saturday, Saturday and Monday — the Gun Violence Archive noted that 14 mass shootings had taken place.

A bipartisan group of senators has been meeting this week to discuss gun control policy, though it’s unclear if negotiations will bear fruit.

Meanwhile, House Democrats are meeting Thursday to consider eight different proposals on gun legislation, which would include measures like raising the age for people to be able to purchase specific semi-automatic rifles and addressing gun trafficking.

Comments / 1

Related
CNN

States with the most gun violence share one trait

There's one thing that is indisputable in the available data on gun violence: Where there are more guns, there are more gun deaths. This is true despite Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's attempt to explain away gun deaths by comparing them to gun violence in Chicago.
TEXAS STATE
MarketRealist

How Many Mass Shootings Happened Under Trump?

While many are struggling for answers as yet another mass shooting in the U.S. took the lives of at least 21 people, this time mainly children, some Trump supporters claim that there weren't any mass shootings in the years that he was president, which is false. How many mass shootings happened under Trump?
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
State
Oklahoma State
City
Buffalo, OK
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
AFP

5 killed, two dozen wounded in weekend US mass shootings

Five people were killed and two dozen others wounded in a pair of weekend mass shootings in the United States, the latest in a string of deadly gun attacks that have left lawmakers scrambling to tackle the crisis. US gun violence has killed 18,574 people so far in 2022, including nearly 10,300 suicides, according to the Gun Violence Archive, which tracks shootings nationwide. burs-pdh/sw
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tampa Bay Times

Fact-checking Marco Rubio claim that no guns used in mass shootings were bought online

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio said stringent gun regulations would not prevent crimes like the May 24 shooting in Uvalde, Texas. “There hasn’t been a single of these mass shootings that have been purchased at a gun show or on the internet,” Rubio said on May 25. “If people want to do it, we can have that debate, but don’t link it to these horrible events. They have nothing to do with it.”
UVALDE, TX
SCDNReports

Florida Woman Keeps 2 Boys Locked in Her House

Florida Woman Keeps 2 Boys Locked in Her HouseFlorida Mugshot. After responding deputies discovered their home was cluttered and filthy, littered with animal and human waste, and infested with bugs, a Florida woman was arrested and charged with neglecting two boys under the age of 16.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mass Shootings#Violent Crime#The Gun Violence Archive#House#Democrats
Fortune

Gunmakers’ stocks rise after Texas school shooting leaves 19 children and two teachers dead

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. At least 19 children and two teachers were killed on Tuesday after an 18-year-old gunman walked into an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas and opened fire, authorities said. It was the deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade, and the second mass shooting in the U.S. in under two weeks.
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Atlantic

Our Narrative of Mass Shootings Is Killing Us

Civilization’s oldest stories are war stories. From the Epic of Gilgamesh to The Iliad and The Aeneid, our attractions to war and to storytelling have often been entwined. We tell ourselves stories to impose order on chaotic events in our lives, to force a narrative onto the inconceivable. And what’s more inconceivable than slaughter, whether it arrives in the form of the Trojan War, the Holocaust, or the murder of 19 children by a teenage gunman in Uvalde, Texas?
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

Six Dead In Philadelphia, Chattanooga In Latest U.S. Mass Shootings

Mass shootings in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Chattanooga, Tennessee, left at least six people dead and more than 25 wounded, police said on Sunday in the latest cases of gun violence after recent massacres in Texas, New York and Oklahoma. Multiple shooters opened fire in Philadelphia's busy South Street, an area...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thecentersquare.com

Debate over arming teachers resurfaces after shootings

(The Center Square) – The tragic and deadly shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, have renewed the debate over gun control measures, but another policy idea also has been thrust back to the forefront: arming teachers. After the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Conn., in...
UVALDE, TX
CNN

The surprising history of gun laws in America

Despite recent mass shootings in Buffalo, Uvalde, and Tulsa, Americans are pessimistic that new gun safety laws will pass Congress because of partisan polarization. But even in the mythical gun-loving wild west, sheriffs wouldn’t allow guns into town. David Yamane, a gun-owning sociologist, discusses with Reality Check’s John Avlon the disconnect between gun mythology in America and its gun culture today.
TULSA, OK
The Hill

The Hill

581K+
Followers
71K+
Post
437M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy