Serenity Towers repairs could take months

By Alex Coleman
 3 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thursday was another day, another court appearance as deplorable living conditions continue at a Memphis high rise for seniors and the disabled.

Inside Serenity Towers on Highland, senior citizens and the disabled continue to live in conditions such as no air conditioning, the lack of hot water, mold, and an infestation of insects.

Jeff Alexander visits his wife at a housing complex next to Serenity’s.

“Nobody should be living in those conditions, especially when you’re charging me to under these particular circumstances,” Alexander said. “No, I don’t think anyone should have to sustain those health problems.”

Serenity Tower residents still living with mold, insects

For months, residents have complained about the apartment management company, Millennia Housing Management, and reported their problems to Shelby County Code Enforcement.

It’s why for the second time this week and for the second week in a row, Judge Patrick Dandridge ordered Millennia’s attorneys back to Shelby County Environmental Court for an update on repairs.

Attorney Ben Sissman told the court the air conditioning parts needed to make repairs have finally arrived.

“They expect to do that today and they’ll start loading the Freon tomorrow. The Freon is here,” Sissman said.

But the court was told it could be weeks, if not months, before acceptable hot water levels are restored.

“Fourteen to 16 weeks,” Shelby County Assistant District Attorney Michael McCusker said. “We are talking months to get their hot water back?”

Residents fed up with ‘death trap prison’ conditions at senior apartments

“I cannot accept the temperature reading being that low for 14 to 16 weeks,” Dandridge said. “So, getting the part is fine, but you’re going to have to come up with an alternative.”

As some repair work begins, Alexander says the apartment’s management should face severe fines until the deplorable conditions come to an end.

“I’m talking about $20,000 dollars fines. There’s no way anyone should have to live in those conditions,” Alexander said.

Attorneys have been ordered to return to Shelby County Environmental Court Tuesday morning at 9 a.m.

WREG

Utility payments stolen out of drop box in Collierville

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– If you paid your utility bill Wednesday morning in Collierville, you may want to check on it. According to the Town of Collierville, the utility payment box in Cox Park on Powell Road was broken into Wednesday night. They said everything in the box was stolen. City officials said the personal information of […]
COLLIERVILLE, TN
WREG

Two cousins killed in southeast Shelby County shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people have died after officers say they were shot overnight in southeast Shelby County. The shooting happened around 12:50 Sunday morning in the 4800 block of Twin Eagles Circle near Hacks Cross Road. One person was pronounced dead on the scene. The other person was taken to the hospital where they […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Residents fed up with ‘death trap prison’ conditions at senior apartments

Note: This story has been updated to include a response from Millennia Housing Management. MEMPHIS, Tenn.– We have been telling you about issues at Serenity Towers, but people living at Memphis Towers say they’re also living in chaos. The two apartment complexes, which house seniors and the disabled, are managed by the same company, and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Artist unveils mural in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis UrbanArt Commission unveiled a new mural Friday at a bus stop in Whitehaven. Artist Tony Hawkins started with street banners and bus shelters before taking on the challenge of the mural. All of Hawkins' projects throughout Whitehaven are linked, as he and the city...
MEMPHIS, TN
