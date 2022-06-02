ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooke County, WV

“Call 911, they’re all dead.” Neighbor shares events during fatal fire

By Taylor Long
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h51US_0fydNkku00

WELLSBURG, W.Va. ( WTRF )

Tragic news out of Brooke County.

Two people are dead, two others injured in a fatal house fire.

2 confirmed dead in residential structure fire in Wellsburg

The morning started much of the same for next door neighbor Norman Schwertfeger as he let his dogs out at 3 am.


Until banging at his door made it a day he will never forget.

“I come out to the door and my neighbor’s at the door and she’s black, she’s beating on the door and she’s black, and she’s hollering call 911 Norm, call 911 they’re all dead, they’re all dead.”

Norman Schwertfeger – Next Door Neighbor

He ran to grab the phone to call for help.


As fire and police arrived on scene the two people that made it out had severe burns and were transported to the hospital.

“3:48 this morning we were alerted for structure fire, crews arrived to find a heavy fire from the residence, two patients self extricated.”

Chief Gerald McClain – Franklin Community VFD

“Fire departments got right on it and did an excellent job of trying to contain but it was, it was bad, the whole side of the house came down.”

Norman Schwertfeger – Next Door Neighbor

Brooke County Sheriff Richard Beatty says it was a matter of minutes from the initial call to when crews first arrived on scene.

Sadly despite all their efforts two men were found dead inside the home.

“They did their darndest out there, but unfortunately the house was completely ingulfed by flames when they arrived. It’s terrible, terrible, terrible, just terrible.”

Sheriff Richard Beatty – Brooke County Sheriff’s Department

The house is a total loss.

West Virginia State Fire Marshals say the cause of the fire is undetermined due to extensive heat damage.
The names of the victims have yet to be released as they locate next of kin.

Officials say it took about six hours after the initial 911 call to locate both men in the home.
Both are being transported to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Charleston.

The Franklin Community VFD was assisted on scene by Wellsburg VFD, Hooverson Heights VFD and McKinleyville VFD, Brooke County EMA, EMS, and the Sheriff’s Department.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 3

Related
wtae.com

Man dies after being struck by car on Parkway East

PITTSBURGH — A 24-year-old man is dead after a car struck him along the Parkway East. The Medical Examiner's office has identified him as Zaonte Davis, 24, of Clairton. State police say the crash occurred just after 2:15 a.m. in the westbound lanes of the Parkway East near the Oakland/Brentwood exit at mile marker 73.
CLAIRTON, PA
butlerradio.com

Longtime Realtor Ed Shields Dies In Crash

A longtime realtor died in a crash yesterday afternoon in Penn Township. The Butler County Coroner confirmed to our newsroom that 86-year-old Ed Shields died in a two vehicle accident on Route 8 South. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly after 4 p.m. for the accident...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wirt County teen dies in Wood County auto accident

PARKERSBURG — The death of a 16-year-old Elizabeth boy after a two-vehicle accident Wednesday evening is being investigated by the Wood County Sheriff’s Department. The crash happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 6600 block of Elizabeth Pike (West Virginia 14), near the Wood/Wirt County line, Chief Deputy Mike Deem said.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooke County, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Charleston, WV
Wellsburg, WV
Crime & Safety
State
West Virginia State
City
Wellsburg, WV
County
Brooke County, WV
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Man killed walking along Parkway East

A Clairton man was killed early Sunday morning when he was hit by a vehicle while walking along the Parkway East in Pittsburgh, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner reported. The victim, Zaonte Lonee Davis, 24, was hit by a vehicle at about 2:10 a.m. in the westbound lanes of the highway and pronounced dead at 2:17 a.m., the medical examiner said.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Police say anger over a relationship led to murder-suicide in Fayette

Two men were killed Friday afternoon in an apparent murder-suicide, according to state police at Uniontown. The victims were identified as Brian Coll, 55, who was found with multiple gunshot wounds at the scene of the shooting along Atlas Road at about 3 p.m., and Craig Rishel, who was found later in his vehicle with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#911#Accident#Franklin Community Vfd
WTRF- 7News

2 confirmed dead in residential structure fire in Wellsburg

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Franklin Community Volunteer Fire Department Chief confirmed that 2 have died in a residential structure fire that broke out early Thursday morning in the vicinity of 33 Monarch Drive in Wellsburg. Franklin Community VFD was alerted of the fire with reports of injuries and entrapment. Franklin Engine 7 arrived at […]
WELLSBURG, WV
wtae.com

Two dead in murder-suicide in Fayette County

HOPWOOD, Pa. — Two people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide at a business in Hopwood, Fayette County, on Friday afternoon. The scene was located at George R. Smalley Company, an electrical company. Troopers tell Pittsburgh's Action News 4 they responded to a report of shots fired at 3...
connect-bridgeport.com

Police Release Identity of Man Killed in Area Drowning

According to WDTV, details have been released in Wednesday’s drowning at Party Rock, including the name of the individual killed. Officials say the man who drowned was Tyreon Terrell Jackson Thompson, 18, from Detroit. The Barbour County Sheriff’s Office said Thompson was visiting family from Clarksburg. Officials are...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

Crews battle early morning fire in Wellsburg, 2 injuries reported

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — A structure fire broke out early Thursday morning on Northview Road in Wellsburg. Officials say two were injured and transported from the scene to Pittsburgh hospital and two other persons are still unaccounted for. The Brooke County Sheriffs Department, Franklin VFD, and West Virginia State Fire Marshal were on the […]
WELLSBURG, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Pittsburgh

At least one person taken to hospital as crews spend hours searching throughout North Park

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Multiple law enforcement agencies swarmed North Park overnight.Details are limited but police and fire crews spent hours performing some sort of search in the park.The search started around midnight, with crews setting up a command post and using ATVs and spotlights to search for something.Allegheny County Police and McCandless Police were both involved in the search.Dispatchers tell KDKA that at least one person was transported from the scene.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WTRF

Things to do Near You: Greg Yoho Memorial Car Show in Moundsville

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Thousands of car enthusiasts from Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and beyond are in Moundsville to see the hundreds of automobiles on display. 7News reporter Tony Summers has more about the annual street spectacular and other events around the area this weekend with “Things to do Near You.”
MOUNDSVILLE, WV
WTRF- 7News

National Pike Wagon Train rolls through Belmont County

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)– Over in Belmont County, the National Pike Wagon Train went on a three-day excursion. The line of horses and wagons road on the historic road and made a few stops on the way.   They started Friday night and camped in Morristown at Lynn-Hunkler Memorial Park. Then on Saturday, they drove to […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

40K+
Followers
5K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy