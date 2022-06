The people of the region continue to be the highlight of our blossoming rose garden:. Rose: To Majors Jeff and Debbie Stacy, of the Salvation Army, who’ve done a lot of good in Lima in the nearly nine years they’ve been here with the Salvation Army. They’ve received their orders that they’re leaving for Springfield as of June 29. Captains Philip and Charity Bender, currently in Huntingdon, Penn., will take charge in Lima that day. We wish all of them well with their new assignments.

