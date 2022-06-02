ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oroville, CA

2 dead after small plane crashes in Oroville

ABC10
ABC10
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

OROVILLE, Calif. — Two people died after a small plane crashed near the Oroville airport on Thursday afternoon. Cal Fire firefighters from the Butte unit responded to the scene of the crash where...

www.abc10.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

CHP: 1 dead, multiple injuries in Grass Valley crash

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — One person died and four people were injured after their vehicles were in a head on collision near Grass Valley on Saturday. California Highway Patrol Grass Valley officers were notified of the collision along with Cal Fire and Nevada County Consolidated Fire. After arriving on the scene, officers and other […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Two dead after small plane crashes at Northern California airport, Cal Fire says

Two people are dead after a small plane crashed at Oroville Municipal Airport in Northern California, authorities said Thursday afternoon. Firefighters responded to reports of an aircraft down at the small airport, Cal Fire’s Butte Unit said in social media posts. “There were two fatality victims in the plane,”...
actionnewsnow.com

Man in custody following two-car crash on Midway south of Chico

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A man is in custody following a two-car crash on the Midway south of Chico. Just before 5 in the afternoon, a black Acura was driving northbound on the Midway from Durham towards Chico. CHP says as the driver approached the overpass where the Midway crosses...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
County
Butte County, CA
State
California State
Butte County, CA
Crime & Safety
Oroville, CA
Crime & Safety
Butte County, CA
Accidents
Oroville, CA
Accidents
City
Oroville, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
FOX40

Fire engulfs rail line in Woodland

WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — A vegetation fire in along Country Road 100 A in Woodland quickly spread to nearby train trusses forcing rail lines and power lines to be shut down, according to the Woodland Fire Department. The fire was contained to around two acres once the flames were knocked down, according to fire officials.
ABC10

1 injured after Sunday morning shooting in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person is recovering after being shot in Sacramento Sunday morning, officials with the Sacramento Police Department say. Around 12:50 a.m. Sunday, Sacramento Police officers were sent to the area of E Street and 29th Street after reports came in of a shooting. On scene, officers...
SACRAMENTO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Woman rescued from Sacramento River Thursday

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Multiple law and medical personnel agencies were called out to the Sacramento River near Scotty’s Landing on Thursday to help a woman who started having seizures while tubing. A California State Park Peace Officer, Travis Gee, told Action News Now that some bystanders and people...
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Butte#Traffic Accident#Cal Fire
ABC10

Update | Caltrans worker hit and killed on I-80 near Vacaville identified

VACAVILLE, Calif. — Friday update:. Caltrans recently identified 51-year-old landscape maintenance worker Quandra McGadney as the Caltrans worker struck and killed near Lagoon Valley Road in Vacaville. She worked joined Caltrans in 2018, and a spokesperson with Caltrans in Solano County said she served California for 18 years. McGadney...
VACAVILLE, CA
mendofever.com

Truck and Trailer Destroyed in Brooktrails Blaze

Yesterday, around 12:35 p.m., multiple fire agencies were dispatched to a vehicle fire in Brooktrails locating a pickup attached to a utility trailer on fire spewing flame and smudgy black smoke skyward. A nearby resident told us firefighters went into action and extinguished the blaze within fifteen minutes. The Brooktrails...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Woman drives into bank in Gridley on Friday

GRIDLEY, Calif. - A woman in her sixties crashed into a bank in Gridley on Friday after her sandal got stuck on the accelerator, according to Gridley Police. The bank manager told Action News Now that the crash was a scare for everyone inside. Gridley Police said that the driver...
KRON4 News

One dead in crash located in Sonoma County

(BCN) — One person died in a solo car crash east of Healdsburg in Sonoma County on Thursday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers responded at 6:12 p.m. to the crash on Franz Valley Road south of Spencer Road and found that a Ford Focus had gone off the roadway and struck a […]
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
NTSB
NewsBreak
FAA
FOX40

Sacramento restaurant evacuated during kitchen fire

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Fire Department responded to a restaurant fire on Friday morning in the at Ella Dining Room & Bar, according to fire officials. The fire was located in the kitchen hood ventilation system and extended from the floor to the roof of the building, according to fire officials. The fire […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Structure Fire On Pleasant Grove Road And Elordy Lane In Elverta

ELVERTA (CBS13) — A structure fire in Elverta on Pleasant Grove Road and Elordy Lane is being dealt with, said the Sutter County Police Department. The fire was first reported around 4:25 p.m. on Friday. Currently, there are no injuries, however, several residents may be displaced. The forward progress of the fire has been stopped, however, this wasn’t before the fire spread into nearby vegetation. The fire completely destroyed at least one house. Elordy Lane was closed for some time. Several fire agencies have responded and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
ELVERTA, CA
actionnewsnow.com

CHP: 1 person dead after crash near intersection of Hwy 32 and Meridian Road

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The east side intersection of Highway 32 to the intersection of Meridian and Highway 32 and Muir Avenue was closed due to a deadly crash on Highway 32 on Wednesday at around 5:30 p.m. Highway 32 and Meridian crash. A person driving westbound on Highway 32...
ABC10

1 person dead, 1 injured after crash in Orangevale

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person is dead after a two-car crash in Orangevale. The circumstances surrounding the crash have not been released at this time, but the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District confirmed one person died and another person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. The crash happened...
ORANGEVALE, CA
mymotherlode.com

Calaveras County Man Lucky To Be Alive After BBQ Explosion

Wallace, CA – A Calaveras County man suffered burns on the upper half of his body after a BBQ explosion that also scorched the grill, deck, and house siding. The explosion occurred at around 6:30 p.m. at the Camanche Lake Storage facility on Camanche Parkway South, off Highway 12 in Wallace. A report of a commercial building fire and propane explosion near the post office sent Calaveras Consolidated Firefighters, Clements Fire, San Andreas Fire, and CalFire rushing to the scene.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Motorcyclist arrested following pursuit through Redding

REDDING, Calif. - A man was arrested after he took off from officers on a motorcycle late Thursday night in Redding, police say. Police said they saw a motorcyclist driving recklessly in the area of Highway 273 and Happy Valley Road before 11 p.m. When officers tried to pull the...
REDDING, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy