2 dead after small plane crashes in Oroville

ELVERTA (CBS13) — A structure fire in Elverta on Pleasant Grove Road and Elordy Lane is being dealt with, said the Sutter County Police Department. The fire was first reported around 4:25 p.m. on Friday. Currently, there are no injuries, however, several residents may be displaced. The forward progress of the fire has been stopped, however, this wasn’t before the fire spread into nearby vegetation. The fire completely destroyed at least one house. Elordy Lane was closed for some time. Several fire agencies have responded and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

ELVERTA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO