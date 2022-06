There's a certain giddiness that takes over me, like a little kid on Christmas Eve, in the days leading up to The Farm Chicks Show. This year, that feeling is elevated even more, as the annual two-day celebration of all things old and handmade celebrates its 20th anniversary after some uncertainty — the 2020 event was canceled entirely, and last year's was moved to August, whereas it usually happens the first full weekend of June.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO