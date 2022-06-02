ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Train Kills Man, Injures Woman In Union County: Officials

By Cecilia Levine
 3 days ago
NJ Transit police were investigating. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving (FILE PHOTO)

A man died and a woman was injured when both were struck by an NJ Transit train in Union County Thursday, June 2, officials said.

The pair were struck by Gladstone Branch Train No. 419 around 1:40 p.m. near the Valley Avenue Bridge in Berkeley Heights, the agency said in a release.

The extent of the woman's injuries was not immediately known, and their identities were not immediately being released.

The train had left Hoboken and was heading toward Gladstone.

None of the 10 passengers were injured, and service to the Gladstone Branch was suspended near the Berkeley Heights Station. New Jersey Transit Police were leading the investigation.

