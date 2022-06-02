Photos: Meet Kealia, The Wife Of NFL Star JJ Watt

Shaunie O’Neal is once again a married woman. The “Basketball Wives” star and ex-wife of Shaquille O’Neal tied the knot with her fiancé, Keion Henderson, in Anguilla on Saturday. Shaunie’s three sons, Myles, 25, Shareef, 22, and Shaqir, 19, walked her down the aisle on a golf course at the Aurora resort as gospel singer Yolanda Adams performed for nearly 200 guests. “I just lost my dad in February. So, I really struggled with how I was going to get down the aisle,” the bride told People. “Losing my dad in the midst of planning this wedding was a lot, so my sons...

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 7 DAYS AGO