Photos: Meet Kealia, The Wife Of NFL Star JJ Watt

By Matt Audilet
The Spun
The Spun
 3 days ago
On Thursday, three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt announced that he and his wife, Kealia Ohai Watt, are expecting their first child. J.J. reportedly met Kealia through his former teammate Brian...

UPI News

NFL star J.J. Watt, wife Kealia Ohai expecting first baby: 'Could not be more excited'

June 2 (UPI) -- Arizona Cardinals star J.J. Watt and his wife, Kealia Ohai, announced Thursday that they're expecting their first child. Watt and Ohai, who is a professional soccer player, each took to social media and shared multiple photos in celebration of the pregnancy. In the first photo, Watt has his arm around Ohai, who is holding her baby bump in a brown dress.
