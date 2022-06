The U.S. men’s national team drew Uruguay 0-0 in a friendly in Kansas City that contained a strange debate over substitutions and few quality chances. Perhaps most notably for the USMNT, though, Sean Johnson impressed in goal, as the New York City FC goalkeeper took full advantage of his first cap since early 2020. Gregg Berhalter may not have to elevate Johnson on his depth chart just yet, but the USMNT boss could be tempted to give the 33-year-old another chance after his display on Sunday. The best chances of the match came in the second half, and both fell to Uruguay. The...

