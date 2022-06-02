Missing a large tortoise? Shelter searching for owner after skateboarders find one

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Are you missing a tortoise?

Animal control officials in Washington County are looking for the owner of a 42 lbs sulcata tortoise found earlier this week near Cornelius Pass.

The tortoise was found by community members who were on their way to a skate park, according to Stacy Beckley, a spokesperson for the Bonnie Hays Animal Shelter in Hillsboro.

“When they arrived in our parking lot, we were surprised to see them trying to wheel in this heavy tortoise towards the building on a skateboard,” Beckley wrote in an email to KOIN 6 News, but the good Samaritans were eventually able to carry him in to the shelter.

Anyone missing a tortoise, which is safe and sound and likely slowly eating some lettuce at the moment, is asked to contact the Bonnie Hays Animal Shelter.

