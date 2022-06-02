ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOIN 6 News

Missing a large tortoise? Shelter searching for owner after skateboarders find one

By Kaitlin Flanigan
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AOUmG_0fydLqsS00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Are you missing a tortoise?

Animal control officials in Washington County are looking for the owner of a 42 lbs sulcata tortoise found earlier this week near Cornelius Pass.

These are the new Pacific Northwest counties listed as ‘unaffordable’ for homeownership

The tortoise was found by community members who were on their way to a skate park, according to Stacy Beckley, a spokesperson for the Bonnie Hays Animal Shelter in Hillsboro.

“When they arrived in our parking lot, we were surprised to see them trying to wheel in this heavy tortoise towards the building on a skateboard,” Beckley wrote in an email to KOIN 6 News, but the good Samaritans were eventually able to carry him in to the shelter.

Anyone missing a tortoise, which is safe and sound and likely slowly eating some lettuce at the moment, is asked to contact the Bonnie Hays Animal Shelter.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 4

Related
kptv.com

I-84 east reopens at 33rd Ave. in Portland after police activity

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Police have reopened all lanes of I-84 eastbound at Northeast 33rd Avenue in Portland following an investigation into the death of a pedestrian on Sunday morning. The Portland Police Bureau said at about 8:20 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Portland nonprofit’s vans stolen, trashed

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Dozens of cars are stolen around Portland just about every day, but one recent theft comes as a big blow to both a nonprofit and those who rely on hot meals. Two large service vans were stolen from Potluck in the Park over the weekend. The...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

‘Gresham Lumberjack’ illegally chopping down hundreds of trees

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - Gresham Police and the Parks & Recreations are asking the public for help to find the ‘Gresham Lumberjack’ that is cutting down hundreds of trees. It’s happening in about 1.7 miles along Springwater Trail, particularly around the 7th St. bridge. “What’s frustrating about...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tortoise#Skateboarders#Animals#Koin 6 News#Nexstar Media Inc
cedarmillnews.com

Cedar Mill welcomes a variety of new businesses

After a long hiatus during the COVID pandemic, we are seeing a delightful explosion of new businesses opening, both in the new Milltowner Center at Cornell and Saltzman, and around town. We’ll catch up with all of them over the next few months. Insomnia Coffee. Daily 6 am-6 pm...
CEDAR MILL, OR
KING 5

Portland couple moving out of Seattle dealing with stolen U-Haul

SEATTLE — A Portland family who were living in Seattle while helping their daughter during her cancer treatment is seeking help locating their stolen U-Haul. Lynn Lashbrook loaded the 15-foot U-Haul on Monday while moving out of the Madison Park apartment that he and his wife were renting for the past year.
SEATTLE, WA
KXL

Interstate 84 In Portland ShutdownFor Several Hours Sunday Morning

PORTLAND – All Eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 re-opened just after 11:00 Sunday morning following the closure at NE 33rd ave for police activity. Portland Police officers from the Central Precinct got a call shortly before 8:30 this morning about a collision involving a pedestrian on Interstate 84 near the Sandy Boulevard Overpass.
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

26K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy