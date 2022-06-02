ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shenandoah, TX

Shenandoah secures $6.5M for wastewater plant expansion

By Catherine Dominguez
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city of Shenandoah is one step closer to the expansion of its wastewater treatment plant after securing $6.5 million in financial assistance from the Texas Water Development Board in March. During a May 25 meeting, the council approved the sale of tax and revenue certificates of obligations for...

kwhi.com

AUSTIN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS FERAL HOG PROGRAM

The Austin County Commissioners Court is sponsoring a Feral Hog Bounty Program. As part of the program, those that participate will be awarded $5 per feral hog harvested in Austin County. A pair of feral hog ears must be provided as biological evidence. Each pair of ears must be placed...
AUSTIN COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

5 businesses, renovations coming to Sugar Land, Missouri City

Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Sugar Land and Missouri City? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change. 1. Williams Smokehouse: 2105 Lonestar Drive,...
Fort Bend Star

Reservoir project that could provide water to county inches forward

A nearby river authority recently reached a $69 million agreement with the city of Houston to purchase a proposed reservoir project that, if completed, might one day provide water to thousands of homes across the region. The Brazos River Authority purchased about 70 percent of project rights for the Allens...
HOUSTON, TX
Early voting turnout lags for Conroe runoff election

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Early voting for the June 11 runoff election for the city of Conroe ended Friday with just a handful of people casting ballots to decide who will file council position Place 3 and municipal judge. According to information from...
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Lakeway EV Golf Carts now open in Montgomery

Lakeway EV Golf Carts is now open at 907 McCaleb Road, Montgomery, specializing in lithium-powered products including golf carts and other electric vehicles. The store is open, but the grand opening will be in early July, according to owner Don McCain. 936-648-7840. www.lakewayev.com. Reporter, xxConroe/Montgomery. Maegan joined Community Impact Newspaper...
MONTGOMERY, TX
yourconroenews.com

Collection of Montgomery-area history is digitized

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Catherine Price is certain her aunt Bessie would have wanted her history collection preserved so the stories and photos of the past could be shared with future generations. “My aunt was interested in preserving history all her life as...
MONTGOMERY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Hatchet House Texas now open in Cypress

Cypress has a new location for ax throwing. Hatchet House Texas opened May 28 at 11946 Barker Cypress Road, Cypress. The venue hosts ax throwing for small groups and large get-togethers, such as corporate events or team-building events. Hatchet House also sells beer and wine at the venue. 281-213-5245. www.hatchethousetexas.com.
CYPRESS, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MULTI-ALARM FIRE DESTROYS CABINET SHOP

At 5 pm on Wednesday, North Montgomery County Fire responded to a reported structure fire in the 23200 block of SH 105 East near the Montgomery/San Jacinto County line. Units arrived to find a two-story cinder-block construction cabinet shop with heavy fire. Just as they started to extinguish the blaze the walls started to collapse. A second alarm was pulled for manpower and water tankers. East Montgomery County, Caney Creek, Needham, Cleveland, and Bear Creek Firefighters responded. SH 105 East was closed down due to hoses and water tanks on the roadway as truck after truck dropped water to be put on the fire. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Commissioner responded with a Gradall to assist in pulling collapsing walls down and moving debris to help firefighters extinguish the blaze. The Montgomery County Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the blaze which destroyed the building.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
yourconroenews.com

Kevin Brady salutes students headed for military academies

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. U.S. Rep. Kevin Brady, R-The Woodlands, hosted his annual military academy send-off breakfast on Saturday to celebrate the students from across the 8th Congressional District of Texas who will be attending a Military Service Academy or Prep School. The breakfast took place at The Black Walnut Cafe in The Woodlands and included local dignitaries and 18 students and their families. The 18 students will attend military service academies beginning in fall.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
yourconroenews.com

Tastefest returns to Conroe with plenty of tasty treats

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After a two-year absence during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Conroe Lake Conroe Chamber of Commerce’s Tastefest is back but with a twist. With many local restaurants still recovering from the impact of the pandemic, the Chamber has shifted to a format where hungry patrons will be able to visit the participating restaurants June 2-30 for a variety of samplings. But for those Chamber members who don’t have restaurant storefronts, the Chamber hosted a Tastefest launch party on Thursday night at the Lone Star Convention Center. The event featured 35 establishments serving up their best dishes. Tickets are still available to participate in TasteFest in June. To purchase tickets, those interested may visit the following link at https://bit.ly/ConroeTastefest.
CONROE, TX

