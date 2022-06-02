Shenandoah secures $6.5M for wastewater plant expansion

At 5 pm on Wednesday, North Montgomery County Fire responded to a reported structure fire in the 23200 block of SH 105 East near the Montgomery/San Jacinto County line. Units arrived to find a two-story cinder-block construction cabinet shop with heavy fire. Just as they started to extinguish the blaze the walls started to collapse. A second alarm was pulled for manpower and water tankers. East Montgomery County, Caney Creek, Needham, Cleveland, and Bear Creek Firefighters responded. SH 105 East was closed down due to hoses and water tanks on the roadway as truck after truck dropped water to be put on the fire. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Commissioner responded with a Gradall to assist in pulling collapsing walls down and moving debris to help firefighters extinguish the blaze. The Montgomery County Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the blaze which destroyed the building.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO