ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Teachers' stress isn't just an individual thing – it's about their schools too

By Caroline F. Mansfield, Executive Dean, Faculty of Education, Philosophy and Theology, University of Notre Dame Australia, Rebecca J. Collie, Scientia Associate Professor of Educational Psychology, UNSW Sydney
TheConversationAU
TheConversationAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g5tw2_0fydKqz500
Shutterstock

Stress is common among teachers, and recent reports suggest it’s getting worse. We need to understand the sources of this stress to improve support for teachers. Growing teacher shortages in Australia underscore the need for this support.

It is also important to identify whether there are patterns of stress experienced by individuals and groups of teachers within a school. This knowledge will tell us whether support for teachers should be targeted individually or to a teaching staff more broadly.

Read more: Almost 60% of teachers say they want out. What is Labor going to do for an exhausted school sector?

Our study involving 3,117 teachers at 225 Australian schools shows sources of stress do vary among individual teachers. At the same time, the school environment – workloads, student behaviour and expectations of teachers – appears important. At some schools the stress experiences of individuals mirror those of the teaching staff more broadly.

So managing stress is not just the responsibility of individual teachers. Schools have an important role to play in developing a workplace that helps to minimise their teachers’ stress.

What are the sources of teachers’ stress?

In our study , published in Teaching and Teacher Education , we examined three common sources of stress at work to see how these affect well-being among individual teachers and across a whole school teaching staff.

These three sources of stress are:

  • workload stress – teachers’ sense they have too much lesson preparation, instruction or marking work in the time available to them

  • student behaviour stress – teachers’ sense that student behaviour is overly disruptive or aggressive

  • expectation stress – teachers’ sense that professional/registration bodies and parents are placing very high or unrealistic expectations on them.

We first examined how the three sources of stress co-occur among teachers to identify teacher stress profiles. That is, we wanted to see if there are distinct types of teachers who experience similar patterns across the three sources. For example, are there teachers with low or high levels of all three sources of stress, and are there teachers who have mixed levels of the sources of stress?

Next, we wanted to ascertain whether different types of schools are identifiable as being more or less stressful based on the make-up of their teacher stress profiles. That is, we set out to identify different school profiles.

Once we had identified teacher and school profiles, we examined whether the different profiles were linked with work strain and work commitment. Work strain refers to the adverse outcomes of stressful work – such as feeling highly stressed and reduced mental or physical health. Work commitment refers to teachers’ attachment to their profession.

Ideally, teachers experience low strain at work, but high commitment.

Read more: Teachers can't keep pretending everything is OK – toxic positivity will only make them sick

What teacher profiles did we find?

Our analysis used data from the OECD Teaching and Learning International Survey ( TALIS ) 2018. We identified five teacher profiles:

  • low-burden profile (7% of teachers in our sample) displaying very low levels of all three stressors

  • mixed-burden-workload profile (15%) displaying below-average workload stress, very low student behaviour stress and low expectation stress

  • mixed-burden-behaviour profile (19%) displaying low workload stress, below-average student behaviour stress and low expectation stress

  • average-burden profile (41%) displaying slightly above-average levels of all three stressors

  • high-burden profile (18%) displaying high workload stress and very high student behaviour and expectation stress.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mzX0J_0fydKqz500
The five teacher stress profiles reflect their experience of the combined impacts of workplace stress, student behaviour stress and expectation stress. Collie & Mansfield 2022 , Author provided

Looking at links between profiles and outcomes, the low-burden profile and the two mixed-burden profiles generally displayed the lowest work strain and highest work commitment.

Read more: Higher salaries might attract teachers but pay isn't one of the top 10 reasons for leaving

What school profiles did we find?

We then examined how these teacher profiles are distributed in schools. We identified three school profiles:

  • workload-oriented-climate profile (17% of schools in our sample) composed mostly of teacher profiles with high workload stress, but also a sizeable proportion displaying lower stress

  • behaviour-oriented-climate profile (23%) composed mostly of teacher profiles with high student behaviour stress, but also a sizeable proportion displaying lower stress

  • higher-pressure-climate profile (60%) composed mostly of teacher profiles with above-average to high levels of all three sources of stress.

Teachers who collectively displayed the highest levels of work strain tended to work in higher-pressure-climate schools. Levels of work commitment were also lowest among teachers in those schools.

Read more: COVID and schools: Australia is about to feel the full brunt of its teacher shortage

What does this mean for teachers and schools?

One notable finding was the differentiation between workload stress and student behaviour stress in two teacher profiles and two school profiles. Some teachers and schools were higher in student behaviour stress. Others were higher in workload stress. And other profiles had similar levels of all types of stress.

These results suggest sources of stress at work are not necessarily specific to the individual, but reflect a broader school climate as well. So, teachers’ stress isn’t just an individual issue – some schools are more stressful places to work.

In practice, it is important that teachers have their own strategies to manage stress. At the same time, our findings suggest schools and educational systems should be aware of teachers’ collective experiences of stress and provide school-wide supports.

To reduce workload stress, research suggests supportive mentors are helpful. It’s also helpful to develop professional learning communities to share the loads of lesson preparation and marking moderation.

Reducing workload across the school is also critical. Decreasing teachers’ face-to-face teaching time and administrative tasks have been suggested as ways to do this.

Providing professional learning opportunities to develop teachers’ classroom management skills might help reduce student behaviour stress.

A positive learning climate at school is also important. When students feel supported and are more engaged in their learning, they are less likely to be disruptive. In particular, research suggests it is important that all students feel cared for, have opportunities to succeed in their learning, and are given a say in content and tasks in the classroom.

Finally, research suggests school leaders can help reduce expectation stress by seeking out teachers’ perspectives and conveying their trust in them as professionals. Likewise, positive school-home partnerships can help ensure teachers, school leaders, students and parents are aligned in their goals.

Rebecca J Collie receives funding from the Australian Research Council.

Caroline F. Mansfield does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organisation that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

Comments / 27

Quiet Storm
2d ago

Teachers can also reduce stress by not having their school emails linked to their cell phones and not answering emails and phone calls from parents after contract hours.

Reply
8
Natasha Whitewolf
3d ago

My biggest stress was student behavior with zero parent support. It's why I left.

Reply
15
Neyney Oso LovesPurple
2d ago

I think that is why more teachers are dropping to head start and elementary schools because the older the worse they may become. Also, schools need realize when it’s time send a child to the appropriate place for services but most schools are tight on a dollar.

Reply
3
Related
Washington Examiner

School districts have tools they need to address alleged teacher shortages

[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how the public education system can better reallocate its financial resources to serve students and taxpayers]. Special-interest groups and some members of Congress claim public schools across the country are suffering from crisis-level teacher shortages in the wake of COVID-19,...
EDUCATION
TheConversationAU

What do kids like and dislike about school? This is why it matters – and we can do something about it

“School SUX!” We’ve all heard it and some of us have felt it. It’s such a common sentiment that parents and teachers might be tempted to dismiss it. After all, school is good for you! Like vegetables. It is something you have to have, whether you like it or not. But does the intrinsic “good” and compulsory nature of school education mean we should ignore students who say they don’t like it? Or that we shouldn’t try to make it more palatable? Feeling positive about school is associated with higher attendance, better classroom adjustment and engagement, and higher academic achievement. Students don’t...
EDUCATION
The Conversation U.S.

Teachers often struggle to address mass traumatic events in class

After the Paris attacks of 2015 – a series of attacks in which gunmen opened fire on nightspots and a concert hall in Paris – a U.S.-based high school teacher of French described her failure to discuss the attacks in class as a “lost opportunity.” “I was working through my own feelings and did not know how to approach it,” she told us in a survey after the attacks. “I only talked about it when the students brought it up and I kept conversations short. "I think I should have been more open, honest, and offered more opportunities for students to process...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stress Management#Workplace Stress#Teacher Education#School Climate#Shutterstock Stress#Labor#Australian
Inc.com

Want to Spot a Liar? Science Says Ask Them Questions Like This

"When the opportunity to think becomes less, truths often sound more plausible than lies." Tell the truth. How often do you think people lie? You'll find all kinds of answers to that question:. A study from a while back in the Journal of Basic and Applied Social Psychology suggested that...
MENTAL HEALTH
Long Beach Tribune

Middle school art teacher, who let her students create art expressing their own identities and hung the artworks on her classroom door, claims she was fired because she discussed gender identity topics with the students

Middle school art teacher claims that she had her contracted terminated after she allowed a gender identity topic discussion during class, something that she claims was initially started by her students. Shortly after the discussion in class, the first-year art teacher was fired and the school in a statement said she was fired because she “did not follow the state mandated curriculum.”
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
The Independent

Florida high school graduate uses ‘curly hair’ as code for ‘gay’ after being censored in commencement speech

Zander Moricz was the first openly gay student body president at Pine View School in Osprey, Florida, and when he stepped to the microphone at his school’s graduation on Sunday, he was determined to speak truthfully about his experiences — one way or another. Earlier in May, Mr Moricz — the youngest public plantiff in the lawsuit over Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gill” law — tweeted that his school’s principal had called him into his office to tell Mr Moricz that his microphone would be cut off at graduation if he referenced his activism in his speech. “I am the...
OSPREY, FL
psychologytoday.com

10 Anxious Behaviors That Are Actually Trauma Responses

Viewing anxious behaviors through a trauma-informed lens teaches us that there is usually a reason for them. Developing an understanding of our anxious behaviors can show us that there is nothing "wrong" with us. Learning not to take things personally can help us understand loved ones with the same traits.
MENTAL HEALTH
Upworthy

Dad, son and daughter graduate together, earn master's degrees in education: 'They mastered it'

It's a proud moment watching your children graduate but for Commondre Cole, it was doubly special because he was graduating with them. Commondre Cole and his two children—his son Ja’Coby Cole and his daughter Iesha Gully—also graduated on Thursday from a branch of Mississippi State University. "They’re all mine! They MASTERED it!!" announced Mary Cole, Commondre's mom, to her Facebook followers. The three of them were among 153 graduates this past Thursday at MSU-Meridian's spring commencement, reported Fox News. All three of them are teachers and got their master's degree in education. "Mond Cole... Yessir, you did it, son. This is just the beginning. Sky is the limit for you. Put God first in everything you do and your outcome will be great!!!" wrote Commondre cheering his son, on Facebook.
MERIDIAN, MS
marriage.com

15 Reasons Why Ignoring Your Ex Is Powerful

Many relationships encounter problems, and you may break up in some cases. When this happens to you, it may be beneficial for you to ignore your ex after you end a relationship. Keep reading this article for more information on why ignoring your ex is powerful and it may surprise...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
TheConversationAU

TheConversationAU

Melbourne, FL
24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The Conversation is an independent source of news and views, sourced from the academic and research community and delivered direct to the public. Our team of professional editors work with university, CSIRO and research institute experts to unlock their knowledge for use by the wider public. Access to independent, high-quality, authenticated, explanatory journalism underpins a functioning democracy. Our aim is to allow for better understanding of current affairs and complex issues. And hopefully allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversations.

 https://theconversation.com/au

Comments / 0

Community Policy