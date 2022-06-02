ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Separate outages leave more than 6,000 Duke Energy customers without power in Charlotte

By Jonathan Limehouse
Charlotte Observer
 3 days ago

More than 6,000 Duke Energy customers in Charlotte were without power Thursday afternoon.

Duke Energy crews headed to University City to determine why over 4,000 customers lost service, spokeswoman Logan Kureczka told The Charlotte Observer. The outage was reported around 3:45 p.m., according to the company’s outage map.

Power was restored by 5:30 p.m., Kureczka said. A sewer crew cut Duke Energy’s underground cables, she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZT7N3_0fydKoSr00
At 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 2, 2022, more than 6,000 Duke Energy customers in Charlotte, NC, were without power. Duke Energy Outage Map

As of 4 p.m., more than 2,500 customers reported outages in an area that included the northern edges of South End and Dilworth, according to the outage map . The first outage was reported around 3:25 p.m.

The cause of the outages are trees or limbs damaging equipment. Service was restored Thursday night.

The outages came on one of the hottest days of the year. Temperatures in the Charlotte area climbed into the mid-90s Thursday.

A National Weather Service alert that included Mecklenburg County called for scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 10 p.m.

Charlotte Observer

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

