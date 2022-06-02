NBA Finals tickets go for eye-popping prices at San Francisco Chase Center

SAN FRANCISCO -- The cost of a ticket to the NBA Finals at the Chase Center in San Francisco is leading hardcore Warriors fans to look for other ways to join in the excitement.

According to Logitix, a ticketing tech business that analyzes trends, the average ticket is $1,759. Company president Greg Nortman says that's 67% higher than the average price for a ticket when the Dubs were last in the NBA Finals in 2019.

"We're seeing a huge demand for the NBA Finals this year," he said.

Nortman says they attribute that to the star power on the teams and the excitement around the NBA finals this year.

According to Stubhub, the resell prices for courtside seats at the Chase Center ranged from $42,650 to $54,674 on the eve of tipoff.

Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors shoots a three-point basket during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks in Game Five of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals at Chase Center on May 26, 2022 in San Francisco. Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

"My daughters are buying the tickets, so she's kind of treating me," said one fan as she came out of the Warriors shop after buying gear.

But for others, the tickets are just too expensive.

"I had a number where i thought I'd pay this and it was about twice that number so I don't think I'm going so we'll be watching from home, super stoked," Warriors fan Nick Parsons said.

Parsons said he promised his kids that if the Dubs made it to the NBA Finals, he would take them to buy some gear. And he did.

"I got a Jordan Poole jersey because he's my favorite player," said Harper Parsons. "He's the best. Because he seems like a really good guy and he's super funny and he's also like amazing at playing."

For Harper, it's not just the excitement that comes with the playoffs. Watching is inspiring her, too.

"I love playing basketball, too, and I like watching their playing styles and trying to do it in my own game," Harper said.

And although they may not be inside the Chase Center, they're pumped. And one of their favorite parts is watching the game with each other.

"It's really fun to watch it with my family," Harper said.