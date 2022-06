Downtown Wapakoneta is now the home to the 101st Gold Star Family Memorial Monument in the United States. The Michael D. Armstrong Chapter of the Vietnam Veterans of America along with the National Woody Williams Foundation spearheaded the effort to bring a Gold Star Monument to the city around a year and a half ago. With the help of other veterans’ organizations, businesses, and community members the gold star monument is a centerpiece to downtown Wapakoneta. It is a constant reminder of the ultimate sacrifices the local families of military personnel made, and many of them were on hand for the dedication.

WAPAKONETA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO