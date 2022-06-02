ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Shania Twain Posts Heartfelt Message In Response To Her Latest ACM Award

By Kelly Fisher
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LvP6B_0fydKWWf00
Photo: Getty Images

Shania Twain is getting nostalgic as she takes a look back at memorable Academy of Country Music award wins over the years. “Wow! I wasn’t expecting that at all,” Twain gushed in one of the throwback videos she shared on Thursday (June 2).

“I was sitting in my seat trying to control my tears. I mean, after Jo Dee Messina winning her award tonight — I’m such a big fan of hers. She’s my favorite voice in country music right now and I am so happy about that,” Twain said in another clip “…I can’t tell you how honored I am beyond this to be in the company of such great artists in country music...”

The “Man! I Feel Like A Woman” icon credited her fans for her success, writing in her post with the clip:

“The fans make country music what it is. They believed in me from the very beginning and helped me to be taken seriously by the industry and for that I’ll be forever grateful. I’m honored to be receiving the @ACMawards Poet’s Award at this year’s #ACMHonors . This award is ours.”

The Academy of Country Music announced Twain as the Poet’s Award honoree of the upcoming ACM Honors in August at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. The award “an international superstar and one of Country Music's most versatile and invigorating songwriters, with instantly-recognizable hits and the title of top-selling female Country Pop artist of all time.”

The ACM Awards retweeted Twain’s message on Thursday, assuring there’s “nobody more deserving!” Watch the clip here :

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Nicole Kidman Surprises Husband Keith Urban Onstage for a Touching Moment

Keith Urban just had the cutest on-stage interaction with his wife Nicole Kidman as the Oscar winner made a surprise appearance during his Las Vegas concert on May 28. While the "Wild Hearts" singer performed at The Colosseum in Caesars Palace, Kidman joined him on stage for a sweet moment that had fans sounding off on Instagram.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Taste of Country

Kelly Clarkson Shines on Classic Keith Urban Song [Watch]

Kelly Clarkson has covered countless songs during her "Kellyoke" segment on her daytime television show, the Kelly Clarkson Show. On Wednesday's (May 25) episode, she went country, taking a swing at a throwback Keith Urban song: 2003's "Raining on Sunday." Clarkson stood center stage as she sang the moody song,...
MUSIC
country1037fm.com

Carrie Underwood Will Perform Songs From New Album At CMA Fest

Carrie Underwood will be performing the songs from her upcoming album, Denim & Rhinestones, live for fans at the kickoff of CMA Fest in Nashville on June 9, 2022, and it will air live on Amazon Prime. Carrie’s camp posted details on her Instagram, writing, “Just announced, Carrie Underwood: LIVE,...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jo Dee Messina
Person
Shania Twain
Whiskey Riff

CMA Fest Announces That Alan Jackson Will No Longer Be Performing, Brothers Osborne & Old Dominion Announced As Replacements

Well there goes pretty much the only reason I would go to CMA Fest. The festival announced this afternoon that Alan Jackson will no longer be performing at CMA Fest. The country music legend was originally scheduled to perform at Nissan Stadium on Saturday, June 11. No reason was given for Alan’s absence, but he revealed last year that he was suffering from a degenerative nerve disease called Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease which is making performing harder and harder. Of course Alan […] The post CMA Fest Announces That Alan Jackson Will No Longer Be Performing, Brothers Osborne & Old Dominion Announced As Replacements first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
The Daily South

Carly Pearce Talks About Her Small Town Kentucky Roots and Using Heartbreak to Make Powerful Music

This week, I am joined by country music superstar and Kentucky native Carly Pearce. Carly began performing at a young age in church, and left her hometown of Taylor Mill in high school for a job singing five shows a day at Dollywood. She eventually moved to Nashville, and although her initial experience in the Music City wasn't easy, she met a producer who would change her life. Today on the show, Carly talks about the unwavering support of her family, the devastating loss of her producer, Busbee, her induction into the Grand Ole Opry, heartbreak, and much more.
TAYLOR MILL, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acm Awards#Music Industry#Acm Honors
OK! Magazine

Newly Single Jason Sudeikis Tried To Score A Date With Jennifer Aniston, Spills Source

Since Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux split in 2017, the actress hasn't been romantically linked to a single Hollywood hunk — however, that's not due of a lack of male suitors. And according to a Star source, the latest man to try and catch her eye is Jason Sudeikis!The Ted Lasso lead, 46, is fresh off a split from model Keeley Hazell, so he reportedly asked their mutual pals to set him and the Friends alum up, but things apparently didn't go as the dad-of-two hoped."Jen kind of shudders when people suggest they date," the source spilled of why she...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

David and Victoria Beckham to host a special Big Jubilee lunch

David and Victoria Beckham will host a special Jubilee lunch for inspirational individuals as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.The A-list couple will celebrate people who have made incredible contributions to their communities.The Beckham’s Big Jubilee Lunch will air as part of the Platinum Pageant on BBC One on Sunday June 5. View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham)In a post shared to Instagram on Thursday, David, 47, â£hailed the Queen’s reign as “remarkable”, writing: “Today,...
CELEBRITIES
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

156K+
Followers
17K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy