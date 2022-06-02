Shania Twain Posts Heartfelt Message In Response To Her Latest ACM Award

Photo: Getty Images

Shania Twain is getting nostalgic as she takes a look back at memorable Academy of Country Music award wins over the years. “Wow! I wasn’t expecting that at all,” Twain gushed in one of the throwback videos she shared on Thursday (June 2).

“I was sitting in my seat trying to control my tears. I mean, after Jo Dee Messina winning her award tonight — I’m such a big fan of hers. She’s my favorite voice in country music right now and I am so happy about that,” Twain said in another clip “…I can’t tell you how honored I am beyond this to be in the company of such great artists in country music...”

The “Man! I Feel Like A Woman” icon credited her fans for her success, writing in her post with the clip:

“The fans make country music what it is. They believed in me from the very beginning and helped me to be taken seriously by the industry and for that I’ll be forever grateful. I’m honored to be receiving the @ACMawards Poet’s Award at this year’s #ACMHonors . This award is ours.”

The Academy of Country Music announced Twain as the Poet’s Award honoree of the upcoming ACM Honors in August at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. The award “an international superstar and one of Country Music's most versatile and invigorating songwriters, with instantly-recognizable hits and the title of top-selling female Country Pop artist of all time.”

The ACM Awards retweeted Twain’s message on Thursday, assuring there’s “nobody more deserving!” Watch the clip here :