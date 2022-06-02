ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonneville County, ID

Police seek information on persons and vehicles of interest in homicide investigation

By News Team
 3 days ago
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) -  The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying vehicles and persons of interest in the homicide of Morey P. Pelton.

Pelton was discovered in the early morning hours of May 13 at the Lane Clark Rest Area on Highway 26, East of Ririe, ID (approx. Mile Post 356).

Deputies are seeking information from anyone who visited the rest area between Thursday, May 12 at 8 p.m. and Friday, May 13 at 6:30 a.m.

Deputies are also seeking information on two vehicles with multiple occupants that were near the rest area during that time frame.

Both vehicles are likely SUV’s, one light colored and one dark colored.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UuAQ4_0fydKEsp00

Anyone with information about these persons of interest or the vehicles are asked to contact Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies through dispatch at 208-529-1200, or through the 24-hour Idaho Fusion Center Tip Line – 1-833-445-2092.

Information can also be reported anonymously online to East Idaho Crime Stoppers at www.IFcrime.org or through the P3tips App on your mobile device. A $5,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspect(s) involved in this crime.

ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

