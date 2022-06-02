ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, VA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cumberland, Fluvanna, Goochland, Louisa by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-02 16:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-02 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the NWS...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Amelia, Chesterfield, Cumberland, Goochland, Powhatan by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-02 17:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-02 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSWAKEFIELDVA. Target Area: Amelia; Chesterfield; Cumberland; Goochland; Powhatan; Prince Edward The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Chesterfield County in central Virginia Cumberland County in central Virginia East central Prince Edward County in central Virginia Southwestern Goochland County in central Virginia Amelia County in central Virginia Powhatan County in central Virginia * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 520 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Dillwyn to near Guinea Mills to near Farmville, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Cumberland around 530 PM EDT. Sunnyside around 535 PM EDT. Tobaccoville, Ballsville and Jetersville around 540 PM EDT. Cartersville and Trenholm around 545 PM EDT. Amelia Courthouse, Morven and Macon around 550 PM EDT. Powhatan around 555 PM EDT. Goochland and Chula around 600 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Raines Tavern, Crozier, Angola, Rock Castle, Oak Forest, Pilkinton, Maidens, Three Square, Irwin and Winterham. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AMELIA COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Thousands left without power after severe thunderstorms roll through

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Severe thunderstorms rolled through Central Virginia on Thursday afternoon and brought gusts of wind, hail, and heavy rain. Leaves and branches still litter the roads, while some larger trees toppled, too. "There was one on Route 20 down between Stony Point and Charlottesville, and then...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Accomack, Albemarle, Alleghany, Amelia, Amherst, Appomattox by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-02 13:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-02 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Accomack; Albemarle; Alleghany; Amelia; Amherst; Appomattox; Arlington; Augusta; Bath; Bedford; Botetourt; Buckingham; Campbell; Caroline; Charles City; Chesterfield; City of Alexandria; City of Buena Vista; City of Charlottesville; City of Colonial Heights; City of Covington; City of Fairfax; City of Falls Church; City of Fredericksburg; City of Harrisonburg; City of Lexington; City of Lynchburg; City of Manassas; City of Manassas Park; City of Richmond; City of Staunton; City of Waynesboro; City of Williamsburg; City of Winchester; Clarke; Craig; Culpeper; Cumberland; Essex; Fairfax; Fauquier; Fluvanna; Frederick; Gloucester; Goochland; Greene; Hanover; Henrico; Highland; James City; King George; King William; King and Queen; Lancaster; Loudoun; Louisa; Madison; Mathews; Middlesex; Nelson; New Kent; Northumberland; Nottoway; Orange; Page; Powhatan; Prince Edward; Prince William; Rappahannock; Richmond; Rockbridge; Rockingham; Shenandoah; Spotsylvania; Stafford; Warren; Westmoreland SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 303 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS VA . VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ACCOMACK ALBEMARLE ALLEGHANY AMELIA AMHERST APPOMATTOX ARLINGTON AUGUSTA BATH BEDFORD BOTETOURT BUCKINGHAM CAMPBELL CAROLINE CHARLES CITY CHESTERFIELD CLARKE CRAIG CULPEPER CUMBERLAND ESSEX FAIRFAX FAUQUIER FLUVANNA FREDERICK GLOUCESTER GOOCHLAND GREENE HANOVER HENRICO HIGHLAND JAMES CITY KING AND QUEEN KING GEORGE KING WILLIAM LANCASTER LOUDOUN LOUISA MADISON MATHEWS MIDDLESEX NELSON NEW KENT NORTHUMBERLAND NOTTOWAY ORANGE PAGE POWHATAN PRINCE EDWARD PRINCE WILLIAM RAPPAHANNOCK RICHMOND ROCKBRIDGE ROCKINGHAM SHENANDOAH SPOTSYLVANIA STAFFORD WARREN WESTMORELAND VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT CITIES INCLUDED ARE ALEXANDRIA BUENA VISTA CHARLOTTESVILLE COLONIAL HEIGHTS COVINGTON FAIRFAX FALLS CHURCH FREDERICKSBURG HARRISONBURG LEXINGTON LYNCHBURG MANASSAS MANASSAS PARK RICHMOND STAUNTON WAYNESBORO WILLIAMSBURG WINCHESTER
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Plane crashes at Blue Ridge Regional Airport Saturday

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A small plane has crashed Saturday at the Blue Ridge Regional Airport. The crash was minor, according to Henry County officials. Virginia State Police say that the pilot mistakenly did not put the landing gear down. There was some damage to the plane, but no one was hurt.
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Virginia airport hit by possible tornado

Severe weather swept through parts of Virginia on Wednesday night, and a possible tornado hit an airport in Fauquier County. Officials at the Warrenton-Fauquier Airport said the storm caused significant damage, tearing the roof off a 200-foot airplane hangar. “We had an intense rainstorm and it appears that a tornado...
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Congestion, crashes causing delays in Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - On I-64 at mile marker 97 in Augusta County, motorists can expect delays due to a vehicle crash. The west left shoulder and left lane are closed. Traffic backups are approximately 6.0 miles. On I-81 South at mile marker 230 in Augusta County, motorists can...
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
wfxrtv.com

Remains of Virginia woman recovered from the James River

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — More than 48 hours after two women went missing on Memorial Day when a group of people went over Bosher’s Dam on the James River, the remains of 23-year-old Lauren Winstead were recovered. Henrico Police say her body was located around 1:30 p.m. on...
wfxrtv.com

New questions surround circumstances of James River dam incident

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — While government policy listed on the City of Richmond’s website says anyone seeking to be on the James River when the river level exceeds 9-feet must retain a permit — a water depth federal officials have listed the James reached at the time of a Memorial Day dam incident — several sources tell WFXR’s sister station, WRIC, the city policy may no longer be in effect.
RICHMOND, VA
theriver953.com

A series of earthquakes strike Virginia over the weekend

A series of earthquakes was recorded by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) Sun. and Mon. May 29 and 30 in Virginia. The first was recorded Sun. just past 7 p.m. and registered 2.3 on the Richter Scale. The second struck just past 2 a.m. Mon. May 30 also registering...

