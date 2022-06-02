ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

Captain's gold pocket watch from The Hunley on display this weekend after being conserved

By Bailey Wright
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A gold pocket watch belonging to the captain of the sunken Hunley will be on display starting this weekend, according to Friends of the Hunley. The Hunley was the world's first successful combat submarine in 1864, but vanished at sea....

Comments / 2

travelawaits.com

Charleston Just Told Carnival It Can No Longer Sail Out Of Its Port Starting In 2024, Here’s Why

South Carolina is saying goodbye to Carnival Cruise Line starting in 2024, and the state is happy to see the company go!. The South Carolina Ports Authority is ending its deal with Carnival, preventing the cruise line from departing from Charleston. Carnival ships are currently using the Union Pier Terminal for departures and arrivals. A lot of those journeys are short — heading to the Caribbean and back. The state’s decision ends a 14-year contract. Carnival will still be able to use the port, but only for the day.
Charleston City Paper

Podcast reveals famous Charleston resident you might not know

A former Charleston resident is world-famous, even though you’ve probably never heard of him. But mention James Hoban’s life work as designer and builder of The White House – and you immediately understand his place in American history. “From 1792 to 1831, almost 30 years, James Hoban...
southerntrippers.com

13 Prettiest Islands In South Carolina To Escape To

In life’s busiest moments, it’s no surprise that you’ve probably found yourself thinking about making an escape to the prettiest islands in South Carolina. People from all over take time to visit South Carolina because of their heavily visited golf courses, the artistic scene, southern dishes, and of course, the beaches. The prettiest beaches South Carolina has to offer make the beach scene one for the books!
abcnews4.com

PHOTOS: Couple gets engaged at Patriots Point

Patriots Point was recently the site of a promotion and an engagement!. On Facebook, the Naval & Maritime Museum announced a woman named Caitlyn was being promoted to Lieutenant on the Yorktown's flight deck. Then she turned around to find her boyfriend Addison down on one knee. Patriots Point was...
WGAU

1 killed, 7 wounded at South Carolina graduation party

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — One person was killed and seven others were wounded after a suspected drive-by shooting at a South Carolina graduation party, authorities said Sunday. The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the shooting in the St. Paul community outside of Summerton, WLTX-TV reported. According to Sheriff...
WCBD Count on 2

‘Eatertainment’ concept to open near Shem Creek in late 2022

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- A Boston-based company is gearing up to bring a new ‘eatertainment’ venture to the Charleston area. PiNZ Entertainment Group announced plans to open a new concept called MIX at Brookgreen Town Center near Shem Creek in later 2022. “The Beach Company is thrilled for MIX to serve the Coleman Boulevard retail […]
walterborolive.com

Colleton shooters can now practice at public ranges

All shooting ranges in the Palmetto State that are managed by the S.C. Department of Natural Resources (DNR) have officially reopened. As of May 15, all S.C. DNR-managed ranges are open and have posted operating hours. This is the first time these have reopened since the COVID-19 pandemic forced the state to close these ranges more than a year ago. There are no public shooting ranges operated by S.C. DNR in Colleton County. However, there are three public S.C. DNR shooting ranges near Colleton County. The closest ones to Colleton are in Charleston County and Hampton County. In Charleston, the shooting range is located on Twin Ponds Rifle Range. There are two shooting ranges in Hampton County: one is the Palachucola Range and the other is the Webb WMA Archery Range. The Palachucola Range is located at 1894 Clyco Road in Garnett. Their number is 803-625-3569. This range is open from Wednesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to dark. On Sundays, the range is open from 1 p.m. to dark. It is closed every Monday and Tuesday. The range provides a place for air guns, pistols and rifles. There are no sporting clays at this range. Visitors must provide their own paper targets as well as eye and ear protection (required). The Webb WMA Archery Range in Hampton is located at 1282 Webb Ave. in Garnett. The range can be reached at 803-625-3569. Operating hours are Monday through Saturday, from 8 a.m. to dark. This range is closed during drawn deer hunts. At the Webb WMA Archery Range, visitors can shoot archery at ranges of 10, 15, 20 and 25 yards. For more information on shooting ranges, visit S.C. DNR at www.dnr.sc.gov.
The Post and Courier

New 50-room hotel proposed for convenience store site near City Market

A 50-room hotel is being proposed for a property in Charleston’s French Quarter that currently houses a convenience store. The boutique-sized lodging would be at 56 State Street, which used to be a gas station and is now a Scotchman convenience store. Charleston’s Board of Zoning Appeals is scheduled to hear the request at its next meeting on June 7.
WCBD Count on 2

Tripadvisor ranks Charleston hotel #8 best small stay in the U.S.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A hotel in downtown Charleston has been named one of the best small stays in the nation in recently released Tripadvisor rankings. Tripadvisor released their ‘Traveler’s Choice’ hotel awards last month, an annual ranking by users of the best spots worldwide. John Rutledge House Inn was named the 8th best small stay […]
The Post and Courier

Letters: Changes along Highway 61 are sickening to see

I am 64 years old and have traveled S.C. Highway 61 my entire life. My family, along with four others, owned a cabin on the Edisto River. We didn’t take fancy vacations. We went to the river. It was a beautiful drive. I guess I thought that because Highway...
Wide Open Eats

The Oyster Roast is a Lowcountry Tradition That Cannot Be Missed

A visit to South Carolina's Lowcountry isn't complete without taking part in a full-fledged oyster roast. Hosted during oyster season, most oyster roasts are large affairs where oysters are steamed to perfection while live music serenades guests as they sit under the palmetto palms. Recently I was given the chance to attend the Pig Pickin' + Oyster Roast as part of the Hilton Head Seafood Festival and it was the main highlight of my trip.

Comments / 0

