Amherst County, VA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Amherst, Appomattox, Buckingham by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-02 16:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-02 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for damaging winds. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Franklin, Henry, Patrick by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-02 14:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-02 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Franklin; Henry; Patrick The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Henry County in south central Virginia South central Franklin County in west central Virginia East central Patrick County in southwestern Virginia * Until 330 PM EDT. * At 233 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Figsboro to Sanville, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Bassett Stanleytown Oak Level Mountain Valley Philpott Dam Figsboro and Snow Creek. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for City of Martinsville, Franklin, Henry, Pittsylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-02 15:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-02 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: City of Martinsville; Franklin; Henry; Pittsylvania The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Pittsylvania County in south central Virginia The City of Martinsville in south central Virginia Central Henry County in south central Virginia Southeastern Franklin County in west central Virginia * Until 400 PM EDT. * At 305 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Southern Smith Mountain Lake to near Snow Creek to near Figsboro, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Martinsville Chatham Gretna Axton Penhook Callands and Sydnorsville. This includes The following Location The Martinsville Speedway. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Amelia, Chesterfield, Cumberland, Goochland, Powhatan by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-02 17:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-02 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSWAKEFIELDVA. Target Area: Amelia; Chesterfield; Cumberland; Goochland; Powhatan; Prince Edward The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Chesterfield County in central Virginia Cumberland County in central Virginia East central Prince Edward County in central Virginia Southwestern Goochland County in central Virginia Amelia County in central Virginia Powhatan County in central Virginia * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 520 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Dillwyn to near Guinea Mills to near Farmville, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Cumberland around 530 PM EDT. Sunnyside around 535 PM EDT. Tobaccoville, Ballsville and Jetersville around 540 PM EDT. Cartersville and Trenholm around 545 PM EDT. Amelia Courthouse, Morven and Macon around 550 PM EDT. Powhatan around 555 PM EDT. Goochland and Chula around 600 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Raines Tavern, Crozier, Angola, Rock Castle, Oak Forest, Pilkinton, Maidens, Three Square, Irwin and Winterham. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AMELIA COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Virginia airport hit by possible tornado

Severe weather swept through parts of Virginia on Wednesday night, and a possible tornado hit an airport in Fauquier County. Officials at the Warrenton-Fauquier Airport said the storm caused significant damage, tearing the roof off a 200-foot airplane hangar. “We had an intense rainstorm and it appears that a tornado...
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Plane crashes at Blue Ridge Regional Airport Saturday

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A small plane has crashed Saturday at the Blue Ridge Regional Airport. The crash was minor, according to Henry County officials. Virginia State Police say that the pilot mistakenly did not put the landing gear down. There was some damage to the plane, but no one was hurt.
HENRY COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Accomack, Albemarle, Alleghany, Amelia, Amherst, Appomattox by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-02 13:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-02 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Accomack; Albemarle; Alleghany; Amelia; Amherst; Appomattox; Arlington; Augusta; Bath; Bedford; Botetourt; Buckingham; Campbell; Caroline; Charles City; Chesterfield; City of Alexandria; City of Buena Vista; City of Charlottesville; City of Colonial Heights; City of Covington; City of Fairfax; City of Falls Church; City of Fredericksburg; City of Harrisonburg; City of Lexington; City of Lynchburg; City of Manassas; City of Manassas Park; City of Richmond; City of Staunton; City of Waynesboro; City of Williamsburg; City of Winchester; Clarke; Craig; Culpeper; Cumberland; Essex; Fairfax; Fauquier; Fluvanna; Frederick; Gloucester; Goochland; Greene; Hanover; Henrico; Highland; James City; King George; King William; King and Queen; Lancaster; Loudoun; Louisa; Madison; Mathews; Middlesex; Nelson; New Kent; Northumberland; Nottoway; Orange; Page; Powhatan; Prince Edward; Prince William; Rappahannock; Richmond; Rockbridge; Rockingham; Shenandoah; Spotsylvania; Stafford; Warren; Westmoreland SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 303 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS VA . VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ACCOMACK ALBEMARLE ALLEGHANY AMELIA AMHERST APPOMATTOX ARLINGTON AUGUSTA BATH BEDFORD BOTETOURT BUCKINGHAM CAMPBELL CAROLINE CHARLES CITY CHESTERFIELD CLARKE CRAIG CULPEPER CUMBERLAND ESSEX FAIRFAX FAUQUIER FLUVANNA FREDERICK GLOUCESTER GOOCHLAND GREENE HANOVER HENRICO HIGHLAND JAMES CITY KING AND QUEEN KING GEORGE KING WILLIAM LANCASTER LOUDOUN LOUISA MADISON MATHEWS MIDDLESEX NELSON NEW KENT NORTHUMBERLAND NOTTOWAY ORANGE PAGE POWHATAN PRINCE EDWARD PRINCE WILLIAM RAPPAHANNOCK RICHMOND ROCKBRIDGE ROCKINGHAM SHENANDOAH SPOTSYLVANIA STAFFORD WARREN WESTMORELAND VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT CITIES INCLUDED ARE ALEXANDRIA BUENA VISTA CHARLOTTESVILLE COLONIAL HEIGHTS COVINGTON FAIRFAX FALLS CHURCH FREDERICKSBURG HARRISONBURG LEXINGTON LYNCHBURG MANASSAS MANASSAS PARK RICHMOND STAUNTON WAYNESBORO WILLIAMSBURG WINCHESTER
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Overnight fire in Amherst Co. destroys home

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A family in Amherst County is displaced after a fire in the early morning hours of Sunday destroyed their home. Deputy Fire Marshell for Amherst County, Jarred Scott says crews were dispatched at 12:17 a.m. to 471 Rothwood Road to find a double-wide trailer home that was engulfed in flames.
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Rockbridge Co. vehicle fire along I-81N cleared

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The fire was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A Rockbridge County vehicle fire along I-81N at mile marker 188.4 is causing delays, according to VDOT. Backups are at one-and-a-half miles. The north right lane and shoulder are both closed.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

More than 500 without power in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Hundreds are in the dark Friday morning in the Hill City, according to Appalachian Power. The Lynchburg Department of Emergency Services says there is a reported power outage in College Hill, Garland Hill and Daniels Hill. If you come across a non-operational traffic light, treat it as a 4-way stop.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WHSV

Congestion, crashes causing delays in Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - On I-64 at mile marker 97 in Augusta County, motorists can expect delays due to a vehicle crash. The west left shoulder and left lane are closed. Traffic backups are approximately 6.0 miles. On I-81 South at mile marker 230 in Augusta County, motorists can...
WHSV

Tractor trailer crash causing backup in Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - On I-81 at mile marker 216 in Augusta County, motorists can expect delays due to a tractor trailer crash. The north right shoulder is closed. Traffic backups are approximately 7.0 miles. This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV for the latest information.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Deputies searching for missing man in Appomattox County

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. – The Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public help in locating a 38-year-old man. We’re told Gary J. Parsons was last seen riding a BMX-style bicycle on Route 460 West near Peach Street on May 22. Parsons is described as a 5-foot, 7-inch...
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Remains of Virginia woman recovered from the James River

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — More than 48 hours after two women went missing on Memorial Day when a group of people went over Bosher’s Dam on the James River, the remains of 23-year-old Lauren Winstead were recovered. Henrico Police say her body was located around 1:30 p.m. on...

