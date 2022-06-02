ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Mardi Gras raises $140K for new technologies at Methodist Hospital

By Staff
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c7txc_0fydJbxD00

The Methodist Hospital Foundation’s 27th annual Mardi Gras Food Fest celebration was back in person on May 17 at Sirona’s Restaurant in Santa Anita Park with the event raising $140,000 to support advanced technology and innovative treatments at the hospital

“Thanks to philanthropy generated at events like Mardi Gras as well as donations from throughout the community, the hospital is able to acquire needed equipment to push our services forward and expand the services we provide,” said Elias Tarakji, MD, who was celebrated as the “King of Mardi Gras.” Event co-chairs Dino Clarizio, wife Hope and daughter Jenna were recognized at the event for their hard work along with the members of the Mardi Gras committee.

Dr. Tarakji is an advocate for providing a high standard of care to local patients. He has served on the Hospital Board since 2016, was the Chief of Staff in 2016 and served in other M.E.C. leadership roles including Vice Chief of Staff, Secretary/Treasurer and Department of Medicine and is currently the chair of the Performance Improvement review board.

As technology continues to advance in the medical field, the Methodist Hospital Foundation is continuously looking for ways to help address the need for emerging technologies. They are currently developing plans to construct a Hybrid Operating Room which combines a traditional operating room with an image-guided interventional suite. This combination allows for highly complex, advanced surgical procedures.

The foundation is also exploring the purchase of a new da Vinci surgical robotic system. The robotic system offers 3D high-definition views and offers a crystal clear view of the surgical area that is magnified 10 times to what the human eye sees. In addition, the surgeon uses tiny instruments that move like a human hand but with a far greater range of motion with smooth precision.

“Innovative technologies like these will help continue the medical excellence offered by the experts at Methodist Hospital for years to come,” the foundation says on their website.

Comments / 0

Related
nypressnews.com

Goodbye gas grills?

After the City of Los Angeles passed a motion to potentially ban most gas appliances by 2023, local eateries think that could be bad for business. CBSLA Reporter Kandiss Crone reports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Here’s what experts say is needed to reduce homelessness in LA

LOS ANGELES — An anti-camping ordinance, city-sanctioned encampment cleanups and a focus on housing — those are some of the different approaches the city of Los Angeles is taking to prevent people from living outside. Are these policies helping or hindering those living outside from finding housing?. Click...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Health
Los Angeles, CA
Health
Los Angeles, CA
Society
HeySoCal

LA seeks to boost contracts with local, minority-owned businesses

The Los Angeles City Council passed a motion Friday aimed at increasing participation of local and minority-owned businesses in city contracting. The motion, which was introduced by Councilwoman Nithya Raman, notes that the city spends about $4.5 billion each year on contracted goods, services and construction. “After staff salaries, procurement...
LOS ANGELES, CA
kcrw.com

Salvadoran street vendors are displaced. Community steps up to help

For more than 20 years, the El Salvador Corridor in Koreatown (on Vermont Avenue between 11th and 12th streets) has showcased a wealth of vendors offering pupusas, mariscos, tacos, produce and trinkets. In early May, sanitation officials shut down the area's street vendors. Similar sweeps have been made in MacArthur Park, Lincoln Heights, and downtown LA. Wherever street vendors pop up, enforcement officials eventually follow.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

LA Councilman Buscaino seeks to ban encampments near libraries

Two days after the Los Angeles City Council took steps to ban homeless encampments within 500 feet of all schools and daycare facilities, Councilman Joe Buscaino introduced a motion Friday to ban encampments near city libraries. The city’s anti-camping law, which went into effect last year, already restricts sleeping and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Methodist Hospital#New Technologies#Mardi Gras Food Fest#Md#The Hospital Board#The Chief Of Staff#M E C#Department Of Medicine
westobserver.com

Op-Ed: My grandmother opened a restaurant in Echo Park in 1951. The rest is history

Stand in front of 1822 Sunset Blvd., and you’ll see the old sign for the Nayarit restaurant, but where a banner below used to proclaim “authentic Mexican dining,” there’s a marquee advertising upcoming shows at the Echo nightclub. It’s a typical L.A. palimpsest — one history layered over traces of another — and the earlier one is worth knowing.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

KBBQ is in danger? What L.A.’s gas ban means for cuisine in the city

Everyone’s got something different to say about Los Angeles — it’s expensive, there are too many people, there’s lots of crime, so forth. Despite its many detractors, though, Los Angeles is known for having one of the most diverse food scenes in the country. Driving a couple of miles in almost any direction will certainly provide you with some different kinds of cuisine to sample.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Malibu Times

First Monkeypox case reported in Los Angeles County

Los Angeles County health officials are reporting what appears to be the first case of monkeypox identified in Los Angeles County. Although the presumptive case is still awaiting final confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention the LACO Department of Public Health made the announcement to alert the public about the disease as […] The post First Monkeypox case reported in Los Angeles County appeared first on The Malibu Times.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Mardi Gras
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
easyreadernews.com

Los Angeles pair rob Ulta Beauty, latest in a string

Two young suspects who allegedly robbed a beauty supply store in the South Bay Galleria Sunday were taken into custody the same day near downtown Los Angeles, police said. The robbery occurred just after 2 p.m. when the two 18-year-olds walked into Ulta Beauty and left with an estimated $6,700 worth of merchandise in black trash bags.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Saurabh

The cheapest steakhouses to visit in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Los Angeles County is known for having affordable food options, so no matter where you are, you will never be too far from a cheap but delicious establishment serving budget-friendly meals. The history of Los Angeles steakhouses is extensive, and the genre continues to grow and evolve along with the city.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
longbeachlocalnews.com

The Long Beach Community Job Fair To Offer Over 2000 jobs To The Public

The Long Beach Community Job Fair will take place on Tuesday, June 7 from 1 to 5 P.M. at the Long Beach Convention Center. Admission to the event is free to the public. Those seeking jobs should bring a resume and dress professionally. Pre Registration for the event is required and can be done at pacific-gateway.org/lbcjobfair2022.
LONG BEACH, CA
foxla.com

LA firefighter surprises little boy who was nervous during serious medical procedure

LOS ANGELES - A Los Angeles firefighter is getting kudos on social media after he was seen cheering up a young boy at the hospital. According to the social media post shared by Bree Hoppe, she and Jaxx were both nervous ahead of the little boy's blood transfusion procedure. Few minutes into the serious medical procedure, the Los Angeles firefighter climbed up the ladder and cheered on the little boy from afar.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Doctor dies of heart attack in Will Rogers park

Officials have identified the man who died at Will Rogers State park over the weekend as 53-year-old Los Angeles resident Jay Goldberg. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, they responded to Rustic Canyon Road at about 11:39 a.m. on Sunday for a report of a man down on one of the trails. Two rescuers were lowered into the park where they found Goldberg. The Los Angeles County Coroner said he died of a heart attack.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Long Beach Airport to add Breeze Airways flights this fall

Long Beach Airport announced Thursday it will add another carrier this fall, with Breeze Airways beginning flights to and from an as-yet-unannounced destination. Breeze is a year-old, Utah-based airline that offers nonstop service between “underserved” routes across the U.S., according to the airport’s announcement. It will operate...
LONG BEACH, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy