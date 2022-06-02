Mardi Gras raises $140K for new technologies at Methodist Hospital

The Methodist Hospital Foundation’s 27th annual Mardi Gras Food Fest celebration was back in person on May 17 at Sirona’s Restaurant in Santa Anita Park with the event raising $140,000 to support advanced technology and innovative treatments at the hospital

“Thanks to philanthropy generated at events like Mardi Gras as well as donations from throughout the community, the hospital is able to acquire needed equipment to push our services forward and expand the services we provide,” said Elias Tarakji, MD, who was celebrated as the “King of Mardi Gras.” Event co-chairs Dino Clarizio, wife Hope and daughter Jenna were recognized at the event for their hard work along with the members of the Mardi Gras committee.

Dr. Tarakji is an advocate for providing a high standard of care to local patients. He has served on the Hospital Board since 2016, was the Chief of Staff in 2016 and served in other M.E.C. leadership roles including Vice Chief of Staff, Secretary/Treasurer and Department of Medicine and is currently the chair of the Performance Improvement review board.

As technology continues to advance in the medical field, the Methodist Hospital Foundation is continuously looking for ways to help address the need for emerging technologies. They are currently developing plans to construct a Hybrid Operating Room which combines a traditional operating room with an image-guided interventional suite. This combination allows for highly complex, advanced surgical procedures.

The foundation is also exploring the purchase of a new da Vinci surgical robotic system. The robotic system offers 3D high-definition views and offers a crystal clear view of the surgical area that is magnified 10 times to what the human eye sees. In addition, the surgeon uses tiny instruments that move like a human hand but with a far greater range of motion with smooth precision.

“Innovative technologies like these will help continue the medical excellence offered by the experts at Methodist Hospital for years to come,” the foundation says on their website.