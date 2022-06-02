ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Tides Equities Buys Fort Worth Communities

By Madalina Pojoga
multihousingnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInstitutional Property Advisors arranged the two transactions. Tides Equities has acquired two Fort Worth communities totaling 448 units. Both properties were previously owned by WRH Realty Services and received Fannie Mae financing in 2013, adding up to $7.9 million, according to Yardi Matrix data. The current owner will rebrand the garden-style...

www.multihousingnews.com

Texas Monthly

A Merger of Two Classic Fort Worth Barbecue Joints Preserves Both Legacies

As long at Sam Gibbins Jr. can remember, he’s told people his dad owned a barbecue joint on Belknap in Fort Worth. Given the name, they all thought he meant Sammie’s Bar-B-Q, the legendary joint that’s been serving barbecue and beer since 1946. But Sam Gibbins Sr. was actually the proud owner of the Smoke Pit, which opened in 1961 a mile and half down the road. That is, until a few years back, when Sammie’s went up for sale. Sam Sr. knew the Smoke Pit would be demolished to make way for an apartment building, so he bought Sammie’s, remodeled the place, and reopened it in 2018.
FORT WORTH, TX
keranews.org

Dallas housing staff closes the Meyers Jeffries homeless encampment

Dallas housing staff closed the Meyers Jeffries homeless encampment on May 20, according to a memo sent to the city council on Friday. The teardown is “the largest site” in the history of the city’s R.E.A.L. Time Rapid Rehousing Initiative to be resolved, according to the memo.
DALLAS, TX
keranews.org

Employable people not filling open jobs, discovered at an aviation contest in North Texas

A total of 74 aviation repair crews competed in Dallas last month at an international aerospace maintenance conference. Teams from American Airlines to the Royal Canadian Airforce tackled 27 different jobs on tight deadlines. North Texas students competed too, from Tarrant County College and Irving’s for-profit Aviation Institute of Maintenance, or AIM.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Neighbors call for change after man, 22, drowns in Arlington flood

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A 22-year-old man drowned last night after heavy rains filled up a creek at Webb Ferrell Road and Hanrahan Avenue in Arlington. The Arlington Fire Department responded, and their rescue crews pulled three people from the high water. The department also found a person the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office has now identified as Saneil Antonio Singh, 22, trapped in a submerged car.They pulled him out and took him to the hospital, but he was later pronounced deceased.This death shocked those who live nearby. "I didn't know what was going on, I came outside and... then we saw the...
ARLINGTON, TX
a-z-animals.com

The 7 Best Lakes in Dallas (Fishing, Boating, Swimming, and More!)

The 7 Best Lakes in Dallas (Fishing, Boating, Swimming, and More!) The city of Dallas in Texas is not only known for lovely parks, historic buildings, and tall skyscrapers but also for some great lakes. The global city is home to some of Texas’ most renowned and spectacular lakes. The lakes in Dallas are known for their picturesque views and majestic beauty. Not only are they pleasing to the eyes, but they also offer endless recreational activities—swimming, fishing, boating, hiking, grilling, relaxing, biking, picnics, and more!
DALLAS, TX
garlandjournal.com

SADDLE UP! 33rd TEXAS BLACK INVITATIONAL RODEO

Grab your cowboy hats, boots and buckles, and ride on over to the 33rd Texas Black Invitational Rodeo as the beloved event returns Juneteenth weekend on Saturday, June 18, at 7 p.m. at the Fair Park Coliseum. (Doors open at 6 p.m., and the Grand Entry Parade begins at 6:30 p.m.)
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas police bring on first electronic storage detection dog in North Texas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department has a new officer.  Brought on as the first electronic storage detection dog in North Texas, Remi is trained to find electronics like thumb drives, cell phones and microSD cards.  In a tweet, the Dallas Police Department said that Remi and her handler are assigned to Internet Crimes Against Children, but will respond across North Texas when needed.  Remi is also trained as a companion and support canine for Dallas police. 
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Williams Chicken opening new location on Forest Lane in Dallas

Williams Chicken plans to open a new location in the coming months at 9811 Forest Lane, Dallas. The upcoming restaurant will be operated by the same franchise owner as the nearby location on Forest Lane, according to Williams Chicken. The restaurant serves white- and dark-meat chicken pieces, chicken sandwiches and wings as well as sides that include okra, corn and more. It has more than 30 locations spread throughout the North Texas region. 972-437-1716. www.williamschicken.com.
papercitymag.com

Dallas’ Best Donut Shops — For National Donut Day (Or Any Sweet Occasion)

Of all the sugary dishes I have to resist treating myself to on a daily basis, donuts may be number one. I’m typically successful in talking myself out of splurging on traditional cake or gourmet donuts, but some days you just need to give in. Thankfully, the perfect excuse is upon us this Friday, June 3 — National Donut Day.
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on Military Parkway

On Saturday, June 4, 2022, at approximately 2:10 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 4800 block of Military Parkway. When officers arrived, they found Vernon Rivers, 41, with a gunshot wound to the head. Rivers was taken to a local hospital where he died. This is an...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Pride Month kicks off in Dallas at Fair Park

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The largest event celebrating and supporting the LGBTQ+ community in North Texas has returned to Fair Park on Saturday, June 4.Dallas Pride kicked off at 11 a.m. this morning and is open until 9 p.m. The festivities celebrating the community's legacy, honoring its history, and looking to the future will continue tomorrow with the Corona Alan Ross Texas Freedom Parade at 2 p.m.Both days event took place at Fair Park. Tens of thousands of members of the LGBTQ+ community, including family members, allies, supporters, and sponsors, are expected to turn out.The family-friendly festival features music, dancing, child- and teen-friendly activities, food, shopping and fun. Tickets for Saturday are priced at $10 for adults, $5 for teens ages 13 through 19, and free for children under 12.The parade is free for all to attend.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

The Rock's Food Truck and Tequila is in Dallas Saturday (It's Free)

If you follow Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on social media, you know he's an advocate for drinking tequila (and sweating, which definitely needs more advocacy). With that big cheesy grin, he loves to remind fans to "drink your tequila," just like Mom implored us to drink our milk. But Mom...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

