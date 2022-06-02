ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kim Kardashian Accused Of Stealing Company Name, Hit With Cease & Desist

By Jovonne Ledet
BIN: Black Information Network
BIN: Black Information Network
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m1r45_0fydJ6s300
Photo: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian's newly-launched skincare line is under fire for allegedly ripping its name from a Black woman's pre-existing company .

After filing to trademark SKKN and SKKN by KIM, Kardashian's legal team was hit with a cease-and-desist letter in July 2021 from Beauty Concepts LLC, a company that claimed to have ownership of the name already.

Beauty Concepts owner Cyndie Lunsford said she's been running salons and skin care services under the name SKKN+ since 2018, according to the cease-and-desist obtained by Page Six . She added that the company filed to trademark the name on March 28, 2021, two days before Kardashian applied for hers.

“I have painstakingly built my successful small business with my own sweat equity, hard work, and research,” Lunsford told Page Six. “It’s clear that I established my brand first.”

Almost a year later, Kardashian went forward with launching her 9-step skincare line SKKN on Wednesday (June 1).

However, questions about the company name have resurfaced, as a Twitter user shared that Lunsford opened a storefront just last month under the same moniker.

"Lunsford recently [on May 3] opened her storefront location, proving that she has no worries about losing her brand to the Kardashian queen, because she knows she had the first in rights and trademark security that every brand needs," Laine Braidley shared on Thursday (June 2).

"My trademark attorney sent out this email. So Kim K received a cease & desist from the owner, Cyndie Lunsford, who owns the name SKKN+," Braidley wrote in her tweet referring to the July 21 letter. "Kim K has already launched the brand, SKKN and she doesn’t even own the name."

Twitter users have also pointed out the similarities between Kardashian's SKKN by KIM and Lori Harvey's SKN by LH, which launched last year.

Whether from Lunsford or Harvey, many are accusing the reality tv star of building her new skincare line off the back of a Black woman's original idea.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

Comments / 98

jrrobb
3d ago

Well apparently bubble butt didn't get the memo and she still launched the business knowing full well she didn't have the rights to do so, Ms lundsford should SUE and get every penny owed to her

Reply(3)
96
Leslye Mahoney
2d ago

again her sister stole the name and bottle label of tequila company and didn't another do the same with one of their products nothing original wirh any of them just knock off and fakes.

Reply
62
⚔️God of War⚔️
2d ago

These Kardashians have no original ideas of their own, better hire a fresh group of brains to come up with some bright ideas💡 cause lord knows she can't come up with nothing original

Reply(2)
58
Related
Daily Mail

Another one bites the dust: Kanye West's FOURTH attorney quits citing 'irreconcilable differences' with rapper client as Kim Kardashian divorce saga drags on

Kanye West's lawyer Samantha Spector has filed paperwork to withdraw from the rapper's divorce case from ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Spector cited an irreconcilable breakdown with the 44-year-old rapper, The Blast reported, citing court docs. An attorney from Pennsylvania (who is not a divorce lawyer) will represent the Grammy-winning artist in...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Kim K
Person
Lori Harvey
Footwear News

North West Wears High Heels and Denim for ‘Best Date Ever’ With Kim Kardashian

Click here to read the full article. Kim Kardashian’s sleek style always makes a statement – and now, it appears daughter North West is picking up a fashion lesson from her mom. While on a mother-daughter date at a restaurant with Kardashian — as seen on Instagram — North slipped on a pair of black heels, which looked to be about two inches. They appeared to be a vintage set of mules, featuring black patent leather uppers, rounded soles and thin crossed toe straps accented with delicate buckles. North paired the strappy footwear with black jeans and a black short-sleeved top, accessorizing...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'Archie is the cutest, well-mannered boy and Lilibet is beautiful': Meghan Markle's hairdresser George Northwood reveals details about Duke and Duchess' family - as fans remain desperate to catch a glimpse of the children at the Queen's Jubilee

Meghan Markle's hairdresser and close friend has revealed how the Duke and Duchess' son Archie is the 'cutest, well mannered boy' while their baby girl Lilibet is 'beautiful'. George Northwood, who recently jetted out to the Netherlands to do Meghan's beauty while she attended the Invictus Games with husband, shared a post on Instagram with several images of the Duchess today.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Black Women#Beauty Concepts Llc#Skkn Lrb#Twitter
Daily Mail

Former Qatari princess, 45, who was found dead from 'overdose' in Marbella 'died of grief weeks after losing toxic custody battle with billionaire ex-husband she accused of inappropriately touching their daughter', friends say

A former Qatari princess who was found dead of an 'overdose' in Marbella 'died of grief' weeks after losing a toxic custody battle with her billionaire ex-husband - who she accused of 'inappropriately' touching their daughter. Kasia Gallanio, 45, the third wife of billionaire Abdelaziz bin Khalifa Al Thani, 73,...
ACCIDENTS
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Shares New Photo Of Son Sire Jackson: "Look How Big My Baby Got!"

50 Cent often uses his social media presence to draw attention to things and people he thinks are important. The most recent recipients of the rap legend's flowers? Mo'Nique, and his own 9-year-old son, Sire Jackson. As we reported earlier, Fif and the Precious actress worked together to combat the...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The US Sun

Kim Kardashian fans think Pete Davidson dropped a clue he’s secretly LIVING with star & her four kids in $60M LA mansion

PETE Davidson may be living in Los Angeles now after fans claim he dropped a big clue he's secretly living with girlfriend Kim Kardashian. During his recent stand-up return at the Netflix Is A Joke festival, the SNL funnyman took a few shots at Kim's ex-husband, Kanye West, before launching into one joke about the rapper becoming his family's housekeeper.
LOS ANGELES, CA
wonderwall.com

Shakira reportedly dumped her boyfriend of more than a decade after she caught him cheating, plus more celeb love news

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in late May and early June 2022, starting with this long-term couple… Is there trouble in paradise for Shakira and Gerard Piqué? On June 1, El Periodico reported that, according to a source, the Colombian singer recently dumped her partner of more than a decade after she caught him with another woman. The Spanish newspaper added that the soccer star has since relocated from their family home to his bachelor pad in Barcelona, where he's said to be enjoying his newly single status. Shakira, who hasn't posted about Gerard on social media in months, has yet to address the breakup rumors, which should be taken with a hefty grain of salt … for now! The duo, who share two sons, also faced split rumors out of Spain back in 2017. Those rumors, of course, turned out to be fake news.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Johnny Depp’s Lawyer Spotted With Her Boyfriend After Rumors She Was Dating The Actor

It seems like the rumors that Camille Vasquez and Johnny Depp began a secret romance amid the actor’s defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard will finally come to an end! The attorney was leaving her hotel in Virginia with the man she’s dating Edward Owen, not the Pirates of the Caribbean star. The couple were spotted in photographs, which you can see here (via TMZ), getting into a car, and one fan who’d been following the trial even asked Camille to take a selfie with her!
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Kid Rock Sends Message to Johnny Depp About Beating ‘Cancel Culture’ in Amber Heard Defamation Trial

On Friday, musician Kid Rock added his two cents like many others on social media who reacted to the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial verdict. In recent weeks, the famous couple’s years-long defamation case continued in the American court system. As it played out in the public eye, the court proceedings turned into a media frenzy as their tumultuous relationship was put on display for all to see.
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

Wait ‘Til You See The Steamy New PDA Photos Of Meghan Markle And Prince Harry At Harry’s Polo Match

Prince Harry, 37, scored big at his polo match over the weekend in Carpinteria, CA, and sweetly kissed his wife Meghan Markle, 40— so cute! Harry’s team, Los Padres, (named since all members are fathers and live close to Los Padres National Forest) won the match of the day at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club charity event and we caught a glimpse of the couple embracing in the cutest romantic moment. (Aww!)
CARPINTERIA, CA
BIN: Black Information Network

BIN: Black Information Network

28K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio Black News service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.

 https://www.binnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy