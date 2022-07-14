ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

'Manifest' Season 4: Everything We Know

By Jenny Hollander
Marie Claire US
Marie Claire US
 2 days ago

It's official: Manifest is coming back for a fourth season on Netflix. The announcement was made on 8.28 a.m. on 8/28/2021—a nod to the pivotal Flight 828 in the series, a plane that returns with its passengers five years after taking off from Jamaica. Almost all of the cast, including leads Josh Dallas and Melissa Roxburgh, are returning for the show's final chapter (or two). The August 2021 renewal of Manifest marked a stunning about-face by Netflix, which initially declined to renew the series, as did the show's creator NBC—but both were forced to reconsider after the addition of Manifest to Netflix shattered U.S. streaming records.

"There is something very meta about the show's death and rebirth, given that that's the story of the series itself," creator Jeff Rake said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. He's referring to the show's titular "manifest" of characters, all of whom were presumed dead for years before their plane touched down in New York City. The show follows a brother and sister duo—Dallas and Roxburgh—as they seek to pick up the pieces and find out exactly what happened to them.

Netflix's decision to renew Manifest came two months after the streamer picked up the first and second seasons of the NBC show. Per Hollywood Reporter, 25 million Netflix accounts in the U.S. and Canada watched the show in its first month. Even after Manifest dropped out of the No.1 spot, it continued to dominate Netflix's charts: In August of 2021, Nielson confirmed that Manifest had broken its streaming-ratings records with more than a billion views a week for six straight weeks. And by September, Manifest was the third show in Netflix history to sit in its Top 10 for 100 days—ever.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zAhAS_0fydIvT800

(Image credit: Netflix/NBC)

'Manifest' Season 4 Release Date

Season 4 of Manifest is expected to come out in the fall of 2022, with some fans speculating that it could come out on 8/28/2022 in honor of the flight's Flight 828—and one year after the show was "saved." Deadline reported in early June that its release date will be "this fall."

What Could Happen in 'Manifest' Season 4?

Creator Rake will have to squeeze his three planned seasons' worth of plot 20 episodes—split into Part One and Part Two, Lucifer -style—to reach a fitting conclusion. In his EW interview, he said: "The endgame won't change at all...I am absolutely confident that 20 episodes gives me enough time to tell the entirety of the story as I always intended to."

Here's Netflix's official description of the season, per Deadline : "When Montego Air Flight 828 landed safely after a turbulent but routine flight, the crew and passengers were relieved. Yet in the span of those few hours, the world had aged five years—and their friends, families and colleagues, after mourning their loss, had given up hope and moved on. Now, faced with the impossible, they’re all given a second chance. But as their new realities become clear, a deeper mystery unfolds and some of the returned passengers soon realize they may be meant for something greater than they ever thought possible in this emotionally rich, unexpected journey into a world grounded in hope, heart, and destiny."

Which...tells us very little that fans don't already know. But Josh Dallas, who plays Ben, shared in an interview with Netflix Life that there will be a time jump of two years. “We begin the next season two years from where we left off season 3. So we’ve moved ahead in time,” said Dallas. He added: "Sometimes I think—and of course, I haven’t gotten to the end—that he could be the agent of the apocalypse, the downfall of all of this because of the way he is so tenacious...The first part of the season is not going to be easy.” He also wrote about Ben on Twitter: "To be honest… he’s not in a great place," and tweeted an on-set photo of a funeral, with the caption: "Brace yourselves."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ztOJU_0fydIvT800

(Image credit: Netflix/NBC)

The Cast of 'Manifest' Season 4

According to Deadline 's Nellie Andreeva, the cast were no longer contractually bound to the show after June 2021. Thankfully, most of the cast signed on in September following the renewal—except for the character who died at the end of season three, and the character who...unexpectedly aged (no spoilers!). Also promoted to series regular was Daryl Edwards, who plays Vance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mSl8y_0fydIvT800

(Image credit: Netflix/NBC)

Meanwhile, said character who unexpectedly aged is being replaced by the older actor who was featured at the end of season three. It's a shame, because the two actors who aren't returning were pivotal to the first three seasons of Manifest and its success thus far—and according to Andreeva, the remaining cast is set to receive "sizable pay increases" for the fourth season. The budget for each episode of the final season has also been considerably increased, according to What's On Netflix —from $1 million to $4 or $5 million.

According to What's on Netflix , we'll get a few new characters in the fourth season—but minor ones. We'll meet Kyle Boyd, who was a passenger on Flight 828 alongside the key characters we know and love, and two more characters named Tela and June. We'll also meet a couple of smaller characters, reportedly named Captain Kevin Fahey and Detective Price.

Trailer for 'Manifest' Season 4

Here's the first-look sneak peek of Manifest season 4:

As for a full-length trailer? It's on its way, according to Rake. In June, he tweeted: "How about that trailer, Manifesters? Finally a nibble. Hang in there!"

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Criminal Minds’ Revival Major Update Revealed

Fans of Criminal Minds rejoice! The long-running crime drama came to an end in 2020 after 15 seasons and more than 300 episodes on TV. But after much speculation and wishful thinking, the show is set to make a return on Paramount+. TVLine reported the news on Wednesday to huge...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Everything Coming to HBO Max in July 2022

It's almost a new month, which means a new slate of programming is on its way to streaming services, including HBO Max. As the streamer closes out June with the final titles from its impressive June content roster, HBO Max is getting ready to freshen up its library with an entire list of new and exciting content for July 2022.
TV SERIES
Cinemablend

HBO Just Cancelled A TV Series After Its First Season Was Roasted By Critics

HBO finally premiered its television adaptation of The Time Traveler’s Wife back in May, nearly four years after it was initially announced in 2018 with former Doctor Who boss Steven Moffat at the helm. Despite adapting a popular novel that already inspired a successful film, the six-episode first season was panned by critics, and now the network has officially confirmed that there won’t be a second season.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Melissa Roxburgh
Person
Matt Long
Person
Josh Dallas
Popculture

These 10 TV Shows Were Canceled Almost Immediately

One of the hardest accomplishments in Hollywood is bringing a television show from an idea to the small screen, where millions will see the result of the efforts of hundreds of people in their pursuit of crafting entertainment. That's why it is painful and sad to hear about a show being canceled almost immediately, even if it was terrible. It's a rare thing, as most networks will air a complete season before canceling a low-rated series. However, some shows are just so bad that executives can't take the risk of continuing to air them.
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

Elon Musk’s Dad Errol, 76, Reveals He Welcomed A Baby With His Stepdaughter Jana Bezuidenhout, 35

Errol Musk, the 76-year-old father of Elon Musk, 51, just revealed that he had not one, but two unplanned babies with his 35-year-old stepdaughter. After a 2018 revelation that he had a son, now 5, with Jana Bezuidenhout, he told The Sun in an interview published July 13 that a daughter was born three years ago, as well. He admitted that the second child was “unplanned.”
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Makes Huge Change That Should Excite Longtime Fans

Dancing With the Stars is making yet another change to its show in advance of next season. According to Variety, Dancing With the Stars' former showrunner, Conrad Green, is returning to the show as it moves to Disney+. Green was the initial showrunner for the dance competition when it first premiered on ABC in 2005.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Insider#Canada#Manifest#Nbc#Entertainment Weekly
EW.com

Castle: Did Stana Katic's Beckett die in the finale?

Warning: This story contains major spoilers from the series finale of Castle. Read at your own risk!. After eight seasons, Castle signed off for good on Monday night, leaving the Caskett love story intact. Though it seemed almost certain that Beckett (Stana Katic) would meet a grim fate, the former...
TV SERIES
SFGate

‘Virgin River’ Season 4 Trailer Released by Netflix (TV News Roundup)

The official trailer for season 4 of “Virgin River,” the Netflix romantic drama based on the novels of Robyn Carr, has been released. “Virgin River” stars Alexandra Breckenridge as Melinda Monroe, a nurse practitioner who accepts a job offer to move from Los Angeles to the titular North Carolina small town. The show follows Melinda as she adjusts to small town life and gets involved with romantic drama, particularly involving local restaurant owner Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson).
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
tvinsider.com

What to Remember Before ‘Virgin River’ Season 4

Virgin River revealed one jaw-dropping bombshell after another in its Season 3 finale, making viewers eager to find out what’s next for the small town. Almost a year later, Season 4 arrives on Netflix on Wednesday, July 20, and, if the trailer is any indication, will deliver more of the soapy romance and gasp-worthy drama that we’ve grown to love.
TV SERIES
DoYouRemember?

Jodie Foster To Star In Chilling HBO Detective Series

HBO is rolling out another dramatic series and this one is starring Jodie Foster as the lead investigator. True Detective: Night Country sees Foster as Detective Liz Danvers. So far, she is one of the few cast members officially announced and will also serve as a producer for this season of the crime series.
TV & VIDEOS
TVGuide.com

House of the Dragon: Trailer, Release Date, Latest News, Cast, and Everything to Know About the Game of Thrones Prequel

Games of Thrones ended in 2019, but the prequel House of the Dragon will soon bring dragons and rulers good, bad, and mad back to our screens. The highly anticipated HBO show takes place 200 years before the events of Games of Thrones, and follows the Targaryens at the height of their power. Though Westeros has seen decades of peace, a civil war is brewing.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Manifest' Season 4: See Netflix's Latest Update

After falling into the cancellation boat at NBC, Manifest got a pick-up order from Netflix. According to Deadline, Season 4 of Manifest will premiere on the streaming service this fall. The season, which will be split into two parts, will also be its last. While Netflix did not share a...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Mayans MC’: When Can Fans Expect News About Season 5?

Mayans MC aired its season four finale just last month. However, fans are already looking forward to a potential fifth season. While the Sons of Anarchy spinoff hasn’t officially announced a season five renewal yet, most fans feel confident the show will return to Hulu at a later date. If so, when exactly can we expect news about season five?
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: Kardashians Trailer, Victor Joins Never Have I Ever and More

The Kardashians are returning to Hulu this fall — and Pete Davidson is tagging along. The Saturday Night Live vet makes his reality-TV debut at the tail end of the Season 2 teaser trailer, when girlfriend Kim enters the room and asks if he’d like to join her for a quick shower. The footage also teases Kourtney’s wedding to Travis Barker and Kylie Jenner’s second pregnancy.
TV SERIES
Marie Claire US

Marie Claire US

864
Followers
811
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fueling discovery of fashion, beauty and career, and delivering the social conscious journalism, Marie Claire US is a flagship brand in women’s lifestyle and is authentically committed to celebrating the richness and scope of women’s lives.

 https://www.marieclaire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy