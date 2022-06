A report of a burglary in progress at a residence in Kennedy on Thursday led to the arrest of a 27-year-old woman. State Police in Jamestown say troopers arrested Darrah Lopez-Chapman after an investigation revealed that she entered the victim's home without invitation, struck the victim and pulled her hair. Troopers say she fled the scene prior to their arrival. The victim suffered minor injuries from the attack and had also received threatening messages from Lopez-Chapman two days prior to the incident. Ellicott Town Police were able to locate Lopez-Chapman in Falconer. Troopers charged Lopez-Chapman with burglary in the 2nd degree, aggravated harassment 2nd and harassment 2nd.

KENNEDY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO