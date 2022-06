After gas prices hit another national high earlier this week, new record highs were hit on Friday in Texas and the Laredo metropolitan area, according to data from AAA. Statewide gas prices reached an average of $4.761 per gallon as of June 3. Gas prices are significantly lower in the Lubbock area, though, with an average per-gallon cost of $4.206, according to AAA.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO