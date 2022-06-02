ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New law in Westchester County requires gun shop owners to post warnings

By Nadia Galindo
 3 days ago
A new law in Westchester County requires gun shop owners to post warnings.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer signed the legislation surrounded by board legislators Thursday morning, comparing it to warnings posted on cigarettes.

"My father took the message, took the warning and said to my mom we have to stop smoking," said Latimer.

The goal of the new law is to inform gun buyers of the dangers of having a weapon in the home and potentially save lives.

The new law comes on the heels of more than two weeks of terror, in which four mass shootings have claimed dozens of lives across the country.

"This is an epidemic of massive proportions and today's legislation while it will not eliminate the issues surrounding gun violence, it is a step in the right direction," said Westchester County Legislator Colin Smith.

The warning is required to be posted where weapons or firearms are displayed or delivered to the purchaser and at the location where sales occur.

The sign must be at least 24-point type and in bold and read: Access to a weapon or firearm in the home significantly increases the risk of suicide, homicide, death during domestic disputes and unintentional deaths to children, household members and others. If you or a loved one is experiencing distress and/or depression, call the crisis prevention and response team at 914-925-5959 or the national suicide hotline at 988.

The legislation was unanimously passed by the Board of Legislators last week, and answers calls by groups like Moms Demand Action for tangible change.

"There is not one magic thing that will solve gun violence but we know if we work across the federal the state and local level we can reduce gun violence," said Barry Graubart, Moms Demand Action volunteer.

The new law will be enforced by consumer protection officers and gun vendors have 90 days to comply.

There are two gun shops in Westchester County. The owners at both stores told News 12 they plan to comply with the new law.

