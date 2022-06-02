ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prosecution rests in Holly Grim homicide trial; Michael Horvath will not testify in his defense

By Peter Hall, The Morning Call
 3 days ago
The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office rested its case Thursday in the trial of Michael Horvath, who is accused of killing Holly Grim after she disappeared in 2013 from her Upper Macungie Township home.

Horvath will not testify in his defense and his lawyers will not present additional evidence in the non-jury trial before Judge Margherita Patti-Worthington, defense attorney Janet Jackson said after testimony of the state’s final witness concluded Thursday afternoon.

Horvath, 54, of Ross Township quickly became a suspect in Grim’s disappearance, state police said, after DNA evidence was found in a smear of blood on the back door of Grim’s trailer. State troopers testified they zeroed in on Horvath because they didn’t believe his alibi explaining his late arrival to work the morning Grim’s mother couldn’t reach her and found her trailer in disarray.

It was still nearly three years before Horvath was charged in Grim’s homicide after her partial remains were found beneath boulders on Horvath’s property.

After prosecutors rested Thursday, Jackson made motions to dismiss the charges against Horvath, citing insufficient evidence that Horvath was involved in her disappearance or death. Worthington immediately denied the motions to dismiss the homicide and kidnapping charges after First Assistant District Attorney Michael Mancuso briefly recounted the evidence prosecutors had recounted.

“It’s circumstantial evidence but it’s very strong circumstantial evidence that requires deliberation by a fact finder,” Mancuso said.

Patti-Worthington will render a verdict in the case within seven days of the trial’s conclusion. Each side is expected to make closing arguments Friday.

Horvath agreed to a non-jury trial in exchange for prosecutors withdrawing their intent to seek the death penalty. The agreement was struck in order to reach a resolution in the case, which has languished as Horvath demanded new lawyers and the district attorney’s office sought to disqualify the Monroe County Public Defender’s Office.

The pandemic delayed the case an additional two years and Horvath has been jailed since his arrest in October 2019.

As state police interviewed Grim’s coworkers who had been late the morning she didn’t show up for work at Allen Organ Co., Horvath admitted he knew Grim.

Horvath said he had been late for work because he had a flat tire that morning. But investigators doubted his story that he had turned back to his home to fix the tire after getting almost all the way to work and then went to work nearly two hours late because he wanted to save his days off for hunting, Assistant District Attorney Michael T. Rakaczewski said in his opening statement.

Cellphone records showed that he had made a call from Lower Macungie more than an hour before he was due at work. And dried blood on the back door of Grim’s trailer, where Horvath had delivered a washer and dryer a year earlier, matched a DNA sample Horvath gave during a subsequent interview.

But more than two years after Grim’s disappearance there was no proof that she was dead.

In March 2016, troopers placed a note on the windshield of Horvath’s truck that read, “We know what you did to Holly Grim. Do the right thing.” They hoped it would spook Horvath into visiting the location of Grim’s remains as investigators tailed him, Rakaczewski said told President Judge Margherita Patti-Worthington.

The ruse didn’t pay off as investigators hoped, but after a fourth interview with police in September 2016 when Horvath admitted he misled them about his excuse for missing work, was unable to explain the early morning cellphone call near Grim’s trailer and agreed that his blood on Grim’s door looked fresh, police obtained a warrant to search Horvath’s property in Ross Township, Rakaczewski said.

A state game warden assisting in the search found a human bone in a pile of firepit ashes at the rear of Horvath’s property. As the search continued a few days later, investigators found more bones including teeth, vertebrae and skull fragments that matched Grim’s DNA underneath boulders and a child’s bedframe, he said.

A forensic pathologist said the bone fragments indicated she had suffered gunshot wounds from a small-caliber weapon, Rakaczewski said.

Horvath was charged in October 2016 with kidnapping, criminal homicide, evidence tampering and abuse of a corpse.

The trial is set to resume 9 a.m. Tuesday in Monroe County Court.

Morning Call reporter Peter Hall can be reached at 610-820-6581 or peter.hall@mcall.com .

Verdict must be rendered within 7 days

It’s circumstantial evidence but it’s very strong circumstantial evidence that requires deliberation by a fact finder.

Gunshot trauma

When you view all of the evidence in the light most favorable to the commonwealth it becomes clear there are no grounds for the defense motion.

