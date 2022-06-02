ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

At 94, Steve Robison gets the oldest citizen on Block Island cane

By David Collins
The Day
The Day
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q3Q6z_0fydGOHZ00
Steve Robison holds the Boston Post cane for the oldest resident of the town of New Shoreham, in his living room Tuesday, May 31, 2022, on Block Island. (David Collins/The Day) BUY PHOTO REPRINTS

I thought for sure I had heard most of the old New England newspaper stories worth knowing until recently, when I learned for the first time about the Boston Post canes.

It turns out, as a publicity scheme, the somewhat eccentric publisher of the now-defunct Boston Post, Edwin A. Grozier, in 1909 had manufactured and distributed around New England some 700 canes, made lavishly out of ebony from the Congo, with 14-carat gold knobs.

They were given to the selectman in all the towns — not cities — in Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island, for presentation to the oldest male resident. Upon his death, it would pass to the next oldest.

Women were included in 1930.

Some canes were lost, misplaced or maybe stolen over the years. Many towns now keep their canes in a vault or a town historical society museum and only give out replicas or citations noting that the person is the oldest in town.

On Block Island, in the town of New Shoreham, the tradition is going strong, though, and I invited myself, on a recent start-of-summer visit to the island, for a chat with 94-year-old Steve Robison, the newest keeper of the cane there. He doesn't seem to use it to get around, and retrieved it from a corner of the house.

I've known Robison and his family for a long time, but I was still surprised to learn he is the oldest person on the island. It doesn't seem that long ago that he was still walking from home to take regular ocean swims all year round.

He did remind me, though, in our chat about the cane, that in December and January, it was more like plunging and dunking than swimming.

When I caught up with Robison, he was out planting peas in his garden. Just a few days before, 18 loaves of his popular English muffin bread were snatched up at the annual Memorial Day fair at the Island Free Library, the usual sellout of Robison bread.

In learning about the Boston Post canes, I've read that over the years some recipients were a little spooked by the idea, as if it might jinx you. Some refused the cane because they didn't want people to know their age.

Robison's family did tell me he had some mixed feelings about it, especially since the last caretaker of the cane on the island, a friend of his who lived a short distance down the road, didn't have it more than a few months.

When I suggested to Robison he might have it a long time, he said: "I'll drink to that."

He adds that he still drinks but doesn't hold his liquor as well as he used to. His son gave him some non-alcoholic bourbon to make Manhattans, but there was still a lot left in the bottle he showed me.

"It wasn't very good," he said, smiling.

Robison did note that someone else he knew well also had Block Island's cane, Dr. Gilbert Gasner, who kept it a few years, taking custody at the age of 98 and caretaking it another half-year after turning 100.

One of the intentions Post publisher Grozier had for the canes was to generate interesting stories about people who live long lives and what their secrets to longevity might be.

So in the spirit of that community journalism, I asked Robison if he could share any insights about living well into old age.

It may not be so much genes in his case, his family said, since his parents did not live especially long lives. But he did have a few great aunts who lived into their 90s, at a time when life expectancy was shorter.

Robison said he stopped the regular swimming a few years ago, not so much because it was hard to swim but because a bout of sciatica made it more difficult to regularly walk to the beach. No routine has replaced it, he added.

"I should do more," he said.

He also eats generally what he pleases.

"I'm on what you call the seafood diet," he said. "If I see food, I eat it."

Robison, not his wife Nancy, is the principal house cook. She says she is his sous chef.

The Robisons raised their three children in North Kingstown on the mainland. Robison ran a textile mill in Providence.

They bought their home on Corn Neck Road on Block Island in 1973, when it was an unheated cottage. Nancy Robison is part of a prominent family on the island, the Littlefields, and the Robisons' house, to which they retired from the mainland, is next to her grandparents' 19th-century home.

A website, bostonpostcane.org, set up to track the original 700 canes, currently has reports from some 517 of the towns that first received them, noting whether the cane still is being used or has been lost.

Of the 19 towns in Rhode Island reporting on the website, many say the canes have gone missing. In most cases where there is still a cane, it is in storage or on display, and the oldest resident has a replica.

I have to say that when Robison let me hold his, it did seem like the impressive token of a great honor, like it might also have a little bit of magic to it.

I hope Robison will keep it a long time. Indeed, let's all drink to that. Manhattans all around.

This is the opinion of David Collins.

Comments / 0

Related
rinewstoday.com

The Day of Portugal events begin in Rhode Island, Fall River, New Bedford

The Day of Portugal flag raising ceremony will be held on Sunday, June 5th at 11am at the Portuguese Discovery Monument at Brenton Point State Park, Ocean Drive in Newport. The event is a celebration of Portuguese culture, history and language. Governor McKee will give remarks at the event. Parking...
NEWPORT, RI
GoLocalProv

A Top Rhode Island Realtor Says “We Have Passed the Top of the Market”

One of Rhode Island’s top realtors says the real estate has hit its peak and prices will begin to stabilize. Robert Rutley of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty told GoLocal LIVE, “My opinion is that we've already passed the top of the market and I think that was probably about a month, a month-and-a-half ago. So you know, I let all my clients know that hey, this is the top of the market, this is where we're at, your home is worth the most that it's going to be in this real estate cycle — a real estate cycle is about 12 to 13 years.”
PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
New Hampshire State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Rhode Island State
fallriverreporter.com

Schools in Rhode Island and Massachusetts receive threats from same suspect

A list of schools in southern New England were the victim of threats. According to Providence Public Schools, several schools in Rhode Island and Massachusetts received threatening phone calls from the same person on Friday morning. Officials stated that it is believed that the threats were not credible, but felt it was important to keep families informed during this tense time.
PROVIDENCE, RI
rimonthly.com

5 Places to Celebrate National Doughnut Day in Rhode Island

Who doesn’t love those sugary halos sent from heaven? Whether you have them with coffee, as a well-deserved treat, or even as an ice cream sandwich, there is much to celebrate about doughnuts. Luckily for you, Rhode Island boasts an abundance of gourmet doughnut shops that will make all of your confectionary dreams come true.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
rimonthly.com

36 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this June

WHAT: Show Dad just how much you appreciate him (and his corny jokes) as you cruise by the Providence Riverwalk, Waterplace Park and Providence Harbor. The fifty-minute cruise tour will be narrated, and you can choose to BYOB in a personal cooler or get a drink from the Providence River Boat Co. store before climbing aboard. Cruises depart hourly between noon –7 p.m. Adults $26; children seventeen and younger $21. Where: 101 Dyer St., Providence. more info: 580-2628, providenceriverboat.com.
NEWPORT, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Block Island#Canes#Liquor#New England#Boston Post
Turnto10.com

Reconstruction of Route 146 will eliminate traffic light in North Smithfield

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WJAR) — Major work is about to begin on Route 146, mainly from Interstate 295 to the Massachusetts state line. Bridge replacements, drainage, paving, and most notably, the elimination of that one and only pesky stoplight at Sayles Hill Road in North Smithfield, where there have been up to 85 crashes a year and five fatalities in the past seven years.
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
rimonthly.com

Fun Ways to Celebrate Father’s Day in Rhode Island

Father’s Day falls on June 19, and as the summer season approaches, Rhode Island has many unique spots for families to celebrate their dads. From breweries and live music to rail tours and outrageously large ice cream sundaes, there is no doubt there is something exciting to do with your dad this year.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

RIDOT, local leaders break ground on historic Rt. 146 project

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation were joined by state and local leaders on Friday to break ground on the Route 146 reconstruction project. Gov. Dan McKee, Sens. Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse, and Rep. David Cicilline joined RIDOT director Peter Alviti at for...
PROVIDENCE, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Eyewitness News

Family spots whale breaching the water south of Groton

STONINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A local family was greeted with a splash of surprise when they spotted a whale just a few feet away from their boat and they got it all on camera. On Memorial Day, the Jordan family of five were out on their boat near Race Rock, towards the west end of Fishers Island and were met by one of nature’s beautiful creatures, a whale.
GROTON, CT
Channelocity

Wealthiest neighborhoods in Boston--would you buy a house here?

(f11photo/Adobe Stock Images) Boston, Massachusetts was home to the very first Dunkin Donuts shop and has the oldest public park in the U.S. is here. Boston is the largest community in Massachusetts and has a population of 675,647 people. Additionally, a large majority of the homes were built during the World War II era, making it one of the older and more historic cities in the country.
BOSTON, MA
cntraveler.com

What’s New in Newport, Rhode Island This Summer—and the Just-Opened Museum You Need to Check Out

After an unseasonably chilly spring in the northeast, summer is finally here—so it’s time to cast off, raise our sails, and let the season carry us where it will. For most of us who put up with New England winters so we can make the most of New England’s glorious summers, that means a weekend or day trip (at least) to Newport—the land of Vanderbilt mansions, family-friendly beaches, and, of course, sailing.
Boston

3 white sharks spotted off Nantucket chomping on dead whale

The sighting follows just days after the first official white shark sighting of the season off Massachusetts. The sharp-toothed visitors to the waters off Massachusetts are officially back. Three great white sharks were spotted off Nantucket on Wednesday, chowing down on a dead whale near Tuckernuck Island, according to the...
NANTUCKET, MA
FUN 107

Fall River Is About to Get Its First Pride Crosswalk

Fall River will welcome its first-ever Pride crosswalk downtown, one of many steps the city is taking to show its support to the LGBTQ community. Growing up on the SouthCoast, I never noticed any real public displays of inclusion in our area, so it makes my heart so happy to know that Fall River is making a permanent installation.
FALL RIVER, MA
The Day

The Day

New London, CT
3K+
Followers
380
Post
687K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Day

Comments / 0

Community Policy