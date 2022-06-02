ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Would Pistons Break the Bank for Suns Center Deandre Ayton?

By Donnie Druin
Inside The Suns
Inside The Suns
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NzQvT_0fydGAvP00

In a Detroit Pistons mailbag, The Athletic's James L. Edwards broke down potential options for the team and gave his opinion on their financial interest in Deandre Ayton.

When it comes to millions of dollars, everybody is willing to throw their two cents in.

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton has his sights set on a max deal this offseason, and most NBA insiders believe he'll receive it.

The only question, really, is which team will fork over the money.

The Suns ultimately control Ayton's destiny thanks to his status as a restricted free agent. Ayton could sign a cheaper, one-year qualifying offer that would make him an unrestricted free agent next year, but that route seems very unlikely.

Phoenix will have the ability to match any offer given to Ayton despite the player's ability to seek other teams out on the market.

One of the rumored teams interested in Ayton are the Detroit Pistons, a young squad with potential to sign an expensive player of his stature in hopes of making a push in the playoffs sooner rather than later.

The Athletic's James L. Edwards III recently compiled a Pistons mailbag and briefly touched on the possibility of adding Ayton among other names like Collin Sexton and Mitchell Robinson.

Edwards believes Ayton is one of the top free agents available, but the Pistons may opt for cheaper avenues.

"Ayton, obviously, is the best of this group. I do think Detroit will do its due diligence and go after Ayton at a reasonable price, but I don’t get the sense the Pistons will break the bank for him. Weaver and Co. will do their homework. The background noise on Ayton hasn’t been great over the past month," said Edwards.

"Robinson, to me, is the most realistic of these three names. He’ll be the cheapest and would fill a void on the roster. I’m sure Detroit will have real competition for his services, but Robinson makes the most sense from a financial and roster standpoint. As for Sexton, I think it depends on the price, much like with Ayton. I don’t see the Pistons breaking the bank for an undersized guard who is a below-average defender and isn’t necessarily the greatest playmaker for others.

"With that said, Detroit can really use another guy who can create his own shots and score in bunches. Sexton does that. If the price is right, I could see it happening. Again, though, I don’t think the Pistons go above and beyond for Sexton."

That's been the great debate when it comes to Ayton. The athletic profile, youth and upside are certainly there, hence why so many teams are "interested" in the Suns' center.

However, are there better ways to build around a team? Is Ayton worth the potential price tag he comes with? What's a "reasonable" price

Those questions will be answered in due time, yet Detroit may just take a different avenue when it comes to adding a presence in the paint.

Thank you for making Inside The Suns your destination for Phoenix Suns news. Please be sure to give us a like on Facebook , and follow us on Twitter @InsideTheSunsSI for more news, updates, analysis and more!

PHOENIX SUNS TOP STORIES

Suns F Mikal Bridges Breaks Down NBA Finals on JJ Redick's Podcast

Inside The Suns Staff NBA Finals Predictions

Is Dennis Schroder a fit for Phoenix?

Former Suns Steve Kerr, Leandro Barbosa Coaching in NBA Finals

Kevin Durant Favored to Land in Phoenix by Oddsmakers

Two Suns Players Listed as Potential Trade Targets for Other Teams

Bleacher Report Makes Bold Prediction on Deandre Ayton's Future

Bismack Biyombo Posts Thank You Message to Fans

JaVale McGee Speaks on Future, Says He'd Love to Return to Phoenix

Detroit Pistons Given 50% Chance to Land Deandre Ayton

Gambo: Third Team Likely Needed for Deandre Ayton Deal

JaVale McGee Hosting Charity Softball Game; Booker, Paul Among Attendees

Comments / 0

Related
FastBreak on FanNation

Is Jeremy Lin Right About Steph Curry?

On Thursday night, former New York Knicks star Jeremy Lin sent out a tweet about Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry. The All-Star shooting guard had an excellent Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics. Lin has also played for the Raptors, Hawks, Lakers, Hornets, Rockets, Warriors and Nets.
BOSTON, MA
ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Basketball
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Arizona Basketball
Phoenix, AZ
Basketball
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Basketball
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Phoenix, AZ
The Spun

ESPN Announces Decision On Reporter Lisa Salters

Lisa Salters will remain a key part of ESPN's sports coverage for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, ESPN officially announced a multi-year contract extension for Salters. She'll continue to be the network's lead sideline reporter for its NBA coverage. Salters first joined ESPN in 2000. Since then, she has been...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitchell Robinson
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Jj Redick
Person
Collin Sexton
Person
Leandro Barbosa
Person
Kevin Durant
FanSided

Norman Powell shares video of white woman harassing him at his gym

Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell was harassed at a gym in Las Vegas by a white woman who asserted he was not “American” due to his race. Unfortunately, NBA celebrity too often comes with fan harassment, whether it’s on social media or in person. And for Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell, it came in the form of a white woman claiming that he was “not American” because of the music he was listening to at a Las Vegas gym.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#Pistons Break#Athletic#The Detroit Pistons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
Heat Nation

Ime Udoka says Celtics see themselves as unit while teams like Heat, Nets and Bucks centered around stars

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka had some major praise for his team after its win in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors. Udoka called the Celtics a “complete team,” and he took a bit of a shot at the Miami Heat, Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks in the process. The Celtics eliminated each of those three teams in the playoffs, and Udoka explained that those teams are reliant on stars while the Celtics are not.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Sports

Tatum's message to Celtics before fourth-quarter comeback

Boston Celtics fans have to be feeling pretty good after Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Not only did the Celtics steal home-court advantage from the Warriors with a 120-108 win that featured a 40-16 run in the fourth quarter, but they did it without their best player scoring a single point in the final 12 minutes.
BOSTON, MA
Inside The Suns

Inside The Suns

Phoenix, AZ
123
Followers
43
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheSuns brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Phoenix Suns.

 https://www.si.com/nba/suns

Comments / 0

Community Policy