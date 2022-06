UTICA — The Oneida County History Center is asking the public for nominations for the 2022 Historical Hall of Fame and Living Legends Awards. This campaign strives to honor outstanding members of the community, past and present, for their service as leaders, pioneers, and advocates, and for their efforts in furthering the region’s industries, culture, and educational opportunities, the announcement said.

ONEIDA COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO