GLENDORA - Two men were arrested June 1, accused of being involved in two knife attacks at two different bars 10 days prior. Kevin Fernandez, 27, and Ahmad Ibrahim, 29, were booked at the Glendora jail. Fernandez, identified as a Mongols Outlaw Motorcycle Gang member, was booked on suspicion of aggravated mayhem and three counts of assault with a deadly weapon causing great bodily injury. Ibrahim was booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and being a felony accessory after the fact, according to the Glendora Police Department.

GLENDORA, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO