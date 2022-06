Press release from Alachua County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday evening (June 1), around 5:30 p.m., deputies responded to the 22000 block of NW 14th Terrace in Brooker for an attempted robbery. The caller reported that she was outside watering her garden when a white male approached her and demanded her car. The suspect was described as an older white male, wearing a green hat, white shirt, and tan pants. He also indicated he had a gun. The suspect and victim struggled over the car keys, at which time the victim was able to retrieve her firearm and fire at the suspect. The suspect immediately dropped the keys and fled the area.

BROOKER, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO