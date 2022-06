SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- Steph Curry scored 29 points, Jordan Poole added 17 and the Golden State defense forced 18 turnovers Sunday night on the way to a 107-88 rout of the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.The win knotted up the best-of-seven series at a game apiece with the action now moving to Boston for Game 3 on Wednesday night.After struggling to find his touch, Poole hit a pair of deep threes, including a buzzer beater from nearly half court, to give the Warriors a 87-64 lead heading into the fourth quarter.As they have all...

